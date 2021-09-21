After dropping five catches, Rajasthan Royals' Rahul Tewatia & Chetan Sakariya finally got the breakthrough as they scalped a wicket each in two back-to-back overs. RR posted a tweet on social media hailing the two bowlers.

Tweet:

2 wickets in 2 overs, both openers back in the hut! Trust the boys. We can pull this off. 💪#PBKSvRR | #HallaBol | #RoyalsFamily — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) September 21, 2021

