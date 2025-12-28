Fact Check: Check Truth Behind Young India Sensational Vaibhav Suryanvanshi Posing With Abhinandan Cup Trophy As ‘1-Year-Old’

2025 has been about India's rising superstar, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who has managed to leave a mark in age-group cricket and is all set to feature for India in the upcoming ICC U19 World Cup 2026. Suryavanshi, aged 14, captivated the audiences worldwide with his stellar performance in the Indian Premier League 2025 with Rajasthan Royals, and since impressed in his outings for India U19, India A, and Bihar. Teenage Cricket Prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi Receives Highest Civilian Honour for Children, Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puruskar Awardee Set to Meet PM Narendra Modi.

However, Suryavanshi has been under the scanner, given the allegation of age fraud by the young cricketer. On social media, a viral photo of Suryavanshi has been circulating, where the cricketer is posing with the Abhinandan Cup 2010, where users claimed the Bihar opener was one-year-old. This has raised doubts over Suryavanshi's age.

Abhinandan Cup 2010. Means Vaibhav Suriyavanshi is just 1 year old. Cute 1 year old Vaibhav with the Trophy in 2010 😀

Abhinandan Cup 2010. Means Vaibhav Suriyavanshi is just 1 year old. Cute 1 year old Vaibhav with the Trophy in 2010 😀

Did Young India Sensational Vaibhav Suryanvanshi Posing With Abhinandan Cup Trophy As ‘1-Year-Old’? Here's Fact Check

No, Vaibhav Suryavanshi was not 1-year-old while posing with the Abhinandan Cup trophy in the viral fake photo. The competition in question took place in 2020, when Vaibhav born in 2011, was nine years old. While the viral image is original, the year of the competition on the Abhinandan Cup been changed using AI, from 2020 to 2010.

The viral fake photo of Suryavanshi is circulating to earn cheap following on social media, and spread misleading information about the India U19 opener adding fire to age-fraud rumours. Pakistan Fan Doubts Vaibhav Suryavanshi's Age, Spectator Quizzes RR Opener About Turning 15 During IND U19 vs PAK U19 U-19 Asia Cup 2025 Match (Watch Video).

FACT: An image showing young Indian cricketer Vaibhav Suryavanshi posing with the Abhinandan Cup trophy alongside his teammates is being circulated with the false claim that the photograph was taken in 2010, when he was allegedly a one-year-old child.

Multiple photographs clearly identify the tournament as the Abhinandan Cup 2020, and video commentaries of the final and other matches, including the semifinals, are publicly available on YouTube. The final of the Abhinandan Cup 2020 was won by Samastipur,

Vaibhav Suryavanshi in 2020. Some people cannot digest him doing very good. So they are keep critisizing him about his real age.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi Playing For Samastipur in Abhinandan Cup 2020 Final

Vaibhav Suryavanshi will next be seen leading India Under-19 cricket team in the upcoming IND U19 vs SA U19 Youth ODI 2025 series next month.

Fact check

Claim : Vaibhav Suryavanshi is one-year-old while posing in viral photo with Abhinandan Cup. Conclusion : It is an old photo that been modified using AI tools to change the year on the trophy. Full of Trash Clean

