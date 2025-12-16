The Rajasthan Royals (RR) have undertaken a major overhaul ahead of the IPL 2026 Auction, marked by the trade of former captain Sanju Samson. In return, the Royals have drastically strengthened their all-round depth by acquiring Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran, alongside the explosive finisher Donovan Ferreira. This has transformed their squad dynamics, providing the crucial balance and flexibility they have often lacked. With a stellar top order featuring the likes of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Riyan Parag, and a high-pace overseas attack led by Jofra Archer. IPL 2026: Indian Premier League 19 Set To Kick Off on March 26, Final Scheduled for May 31.

With a remaining purse of INR 16.05 crore and nine slots to fill, the Royals' auction strategy will be sharply focused on filling two gaps: a specialist Indian spinner and an Indian pace spearhead. IPL 2026 Auction Free Live Streaming Online: Watch Live Telecast of Indian Premier League Players Bidding Event on Star Sports and Jio Hotstar Online.

RR Players Bought at IPL 2026 Auction: Ravi Bishnoi (INR 7.20 Crore).

RR Players Retained Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction: Shubham Dubey, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Kunal Rathore, Lhuan-Dre Pretorius, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Jofra Archer, Akash Madhwal, Kumar Kartikeya Singh, Tushar Deshpande, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kwena Maphaka, Ashok Sharma, Nandre Burger

RR Previous Season Recap: Under the leadership of former captain Sanju Samson, the Rajasthan Royals ended at ninth spot in IPL 2025, failing to reach the playoffs. The inaugural IPL winners won 4, while losing 10 out of 14.

