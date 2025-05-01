Rajasthan Royals ended their multiple game losing streak with a win over the Gujarat Titans in the last game. Although the victory was not enough to help them push to the next round, it did help Rahul Dravid and his squad to get their confidence back. Next up for them is a home tie against the Mumbai Indians, who are in sublime form and need to cross the final hurdle on their way to the playoff spot. It has been a remarkable turnaround in fortunes for the record IPL winners and for the first time in two years, they are playing to their true potential. RR vs MI Likely Playing XIs: Check Predicted Lineups With Impact Players for Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2025 Match 50.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi has been the talk of the nation ever since he scored a 35 ball century against Gujarat in the last match. The 14 year old Rajasthan opener will now look to consolidate and secure his position in the team for the long term. His partnership with Yashasvi Jaiswal will be a key as they will be facing the likes of Jasprit Bumrah. In terms of bowling, Jofra Archer and Maheesh Theekshana will be the key wicket takers.

After a poor start to the season, former Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma is starting to look like his usual self. His aggressive starts help the team particularly their middle order which boasts the likes of Surya Kumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, and Hardik Pandya to get the team to big scores. Jasprit Burman on the other hand has done well with the ball and it will take a special effort from the opponents to stop him.

When is RR vs MI IPL 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

Rajasthan Royals will clash against Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025 on Thursday, May 1. The RR vs MI IPL 2025 match is set to be played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, and starts at 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). RR vs MI IPL 2025 Preview: Key Battles, H2H, Impact Players and More About Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians Indian Premier League Season 18 Match 50.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of RR vs MI Match in IPL 2025?

Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of IPL 2025. Fans in India can watch the RR vs MI IPL 2025 live telecast on Star Sports 1 SD/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi SD/HD, Star Sports Kannada, Star Sports Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu TV channels. For Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2025 online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of RR vs MI Match in IPL 2025?

JioHotstar is the new online streaming platform after the merger between JioCinema and Disney+ Star. JioHotstar will provide IPL 2025 live streaming in India. Fans in India can watch the Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2025 match live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website. For complete coverage of the match, viewers will need to pay subscription charges. Mumbai look the stronger of the two teams and should secure another win here.

