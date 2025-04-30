After five consecutive wins, Mumbai Indians are set to face hosts Rajasthan Royals in their next match of the Indian Premier League 2025. The RR vs MI IPL 2025 match is the 50th match of the running tournament and the 11th game for both the respective franchisees. Ahead of the Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2025 match, RR have just six points from their ten games, while MI have the exact double, 12 points from 10 games. Vaibhav Suryavanshi Shatters Records: Here's List of Achievements Of Rajasthan Royals Opener Following 101-Run Memorable Knock in RR vs GT IPL 2025 Match in Jaipur.

The last time the two teams clashed, it was on April 22, 2024. In that match at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, Rajasthan Royals had earned a dominating nine wickets win over Mumbai Indians. Playing at the same venue, Mumbai Indians might treat the RR vs MI IPL 2025 match as an opportunity to seek revenge, but for the hosts, it's a do-or-die, with the slim hopes of playoffs at stake. Mumbai Indians Become First Team to Win 150 Matches in Indian Premier League, Achieves Feat After 54-Run Victory During MI vs LSG IPL 2025 Match.

RR vs MI Head-to-Head Record Ahead of IPL 2025 Clash

Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians have played against each other in 30 matches so far in the IPL. In terms of head-to-head record, RR have 14 wins, while MI have an edge with 15 wins. One match ended with no result.

RR vs MI IPL 2025 Key Players

Player Name Vaibhav Suryavanshi Jasprit Bumrah Riyan Parag Trent Boult Jofra Archer Suryakumar Yadav

RR vs MI IPL 2025 Key Battles

The 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi won't be treated as a kid, especially after his monstrous 101 off 38 balls knock. The opener would have to face Jasprit Bumrah from the Mumbai Indians camp up next. Bumrah needs to introduction, and he is in fine form, claiming nine wickets in six games. Bumrah with the new ball will be the toughest challenge for Vaibhav Suryavanshi. Riyan Parag has been good with runs in IPL 2025, scoring at an average of 33.25. But he has to be careful of Trent Boult. The ace pacer has 13 wickets in 10 IPL 2025 matches. Jofra Archer has been a bit costly, but efficient with picking wickets, claiming ten already. Suryakumar Yadav, the star Indian batter who has already scored 427 runs might face trouble with his pace and bounce.

RR vs MI IPL 2025 Venue and Match Timing

The Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2025 match will be played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Thursday, May 1. The RR vs MI IPL 2025 match is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

RR vs MI IPL 2025 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Details

Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of IPL 2025. Fans can watch the Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2025 live telecast on Star Sports Network HD/SD TV channels. Fans also have an online viewing option as they can watch the RR vs MI IPL 2025 match live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website, but would require a subscription for the same. IPL 2025: A Look at Records Broken During Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants Clash.

RR vs MI IPL 2025 Impact Players

Sandeep Sharma and Kumar Kartikeya are the expected impact player choices for Rajasthan Royals in the RR vs MI IPL 2025 match. Mumbai Indians might opt for Rohit Sharma and Karn Sharma as their impact players.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 30, 2025 08:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).