The Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2025 match will be the 50th Indian Premier League 2025 match of the tournament and the 11th match for both concerned sides this season. This RR vs MI IPL 2025 match, much like the last time the teams met in 2024, will be played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. The Royals vs Indians IPL 2025 match is scheduled to be played on May 1, from 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). RR vs MI IPL 2025 Preview: Key Battles, H2H, Impact Players and More About Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians Indian Premier League Season 18 Match 50.

Ahead of the RR vs MI IPL 2025 match, Rajasthan Royals have six points from 10 games. Mumbai Indians are in a much better state, with 12 points from the same number of games. MI are unbeaten in their last five matches, RR too have won their last match against Gujarat Titans, a relief after a series of defeats.

Rajasthan Royals

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Suryavanshi are set to be the opening duo. Jaiswal has above 400 runs in the IPL 2025 already. Wonderkid Vaibhav Suryavanshi struck a record-breaking hundred in the last match. Nitish Rana and Riyan Parag must also stay. Rana has an average of only 23.11 this season, but he is their experienced middle-order batter. Dhruv Jurel and Shimron Hetmyer have been good with the strike rate, and they must stay. Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, and Maheesh Theekshana, the leading wicket-takers are all expected to play. Tushar Deshpande and Yudhvir Singh might get a chance here.

RR Playing XI vs MI

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag (c), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Yudhvir Singh

Impact Players: Sandeep Sharma, Kumar Kartikeya

Mumbai Indians

Ryan Rickelton and Rohit Sharma, both are having a moderate IPL 2025 season and are expected to continue to open together. Will Jacks has been low on runs, but he might get another chance too. Suryakumar Yadav has 427 runs, the highest for MI this season, so he must stay in his spot. Tilak Varma has an impressive strike rate of 140, and he should stay too. Hardik Pandya, the captain has been low on runs, but has 12 wickets, so the all-rounder has his slot booked too. Naman Dhir is batting with a striker rate of 184.52 and needs to play the role of a quality finisher. Corbin Bosch played just one match, perfect with the bat, costly with the ball, but he did take a wicket too. So he must be getting more chances. Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah are the ace pacers, and they must stay. Deepak Chahar has also a role fixed when it comes to face bowling. RR vs MI IPL 2025, Jaipur Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians at Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

MI Playing XI vs RR

Ryan Rickelton (wk), Rohit Sharma, Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Corbin Bosch, Trent Boult, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah

Impact Players: Karn Sharma, Vignesh Puthur

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 01, 2025 12:18 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).