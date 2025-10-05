It is time for some great news for cricket fans in Bihar. The Rajgir International Cricket Stadium, announced to be constructed in 2018, is finally nearing its completion. The Building Construction Department, Bihar, revealed through their official social media handle X, that "pavilion and ground of the Rajgir Cricket Stadium, constructed by the Building Construction Department, are ready for players' training and practice matches." The Building Construction Department shared pictures of the Rajgir Cricket Stadium stands and its view from outside. 24-Year-Old Harsh Vardhan Elected As Youngest-Ever President of Bihar Cricket Association, Replaces Father Rakesh Tiwary.

Pavilion and Ground Ready: Rajgir Stadium

तैयार है बिहार का नया गौरव! 🏟️ ​रोशनी से जगमग #राजगीर क्रिकेट स्टेडियम का ये भव्य मनमोहक और सुंदर तस्वीर खेल प्रेमियों को रोमांच से भर देगा। भवन निर्माण विभाग द्वारा निर्मित राजगीर क्रिकेट स्टेडियम का पवेलियन और ग्राउंड खिलाड़ियों के प्रशिक्षण एवं अभ्यास मैचों के लिए तैयार है।… pic.twitter.com/QmPSpNuu9r — Building Construction Dept. Bihar (@BcdBihar) October 4, 2025

As per the Building Construction Department official social media handle, the "cricket ground has been developed in accordance with BCCI standards." As stated by IAS Kumar Ravi, Secretary to the Chief Minister (Bihar) and Additional Secretary, Building Construction Department, "The construction of a cricket stadium in Rajgir is progressing rapidly. Engineers from the Building Construction Department have studied major cricket stadiums in India and abroad, and the construction work of this stadium is underway in accordance with those standards." He further added, "Once the construction of the cricket stadium is completed, Bihar will soon establish a new identity on the sports map."

It has also been learned from the recent post that from the pavilion being built at the Rajgir International Cricket Stadium, viewers can experience the beautiful scenery of the Rajgir Hills. IAS Kumar Ravi has also stated that the Rajgir International Cricket Stadium will have a seating capacity of 39,000 spectators.

IAS Kumar Ravi On Rajgir Cricket Stadium

राजगीर में क्रिकेट स्टेडियम का निर्माण तेजी से किया जा रहा है। भवन निर्माण विभाग के अभियंताओं ने देश-विदेश के प्रमुख क्रिकेट स्टेडियमों का अध्ययन किया और उन्हीं के अनुरूप इस स्टेडियम का निर्माण कार्य प्रगति पर है। बीसीसीआई के मानकों के अनुरूप क्रिकेट ग्राउंड विकसित किया गया है।… pic.twitter.com/N1ldv1vArh — Building Construction Dept. Bihar (@BcdBihar) October 4, 2025

It has also been learnt that the state-of-the-art Rajgir Stadium is spread across 18 acres, and is equipped with modern amenities, including a gymnasium, spa, physio room, and a full medical centre. The venue possesses 13 playing surfaces, six spin-friendly tracks built with Maharashtra’s red soil, and seven made from Mokama’s black soil, assisting bounce. As per multiple reports, the stadium is also expected to have grassed outfield coupled with a modern drainage system.

