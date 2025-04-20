Mumbai, April 20: Bihar Cricket Association (BCA) president, Rakesh Tiwari, lavished praises on batter Vaibhav Suryavanshi for his ferocious knock on his Indian Premier League (IPL) debut on Saturday. 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi made his IPL debut against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the 36th match of the 2025 edition. In what was nothing short of a dream debut, Vaibhav announced his arrival with a six off the very first ball he faced. 14-Year-Old Vaibhav Suryavanshi Joins Andre Russell, Others in Elite Company Following Debut During RR vs LSG IPL 2025 Match (Watch Video).

The young left-hander went on to score a brisk 34 runs off just 20 deliveries, including two boundaries and three towering sixes, giving the Royals a flying start in a crucial encounter. He was eventually dismissed in the ninth over but left a lasting impression with his fearless batting. Speaking about the knock, BCA President Rakesh Tiwari expressed immense pride and confidence in Vaibhav's future.

"I am extremely happy today after seeing Vaibhav bat in the IPL. I always believed that whenever Vaibhav got an opportunity, he would perform well. I am confident he will continue to play such brilliant innings in the future as well," said Rakesh Tiwari.

"This is just the beginning. I believe Vaibhav has the potential to be one of the biggest names in Indian cricket in the years to come,"

Vaibhav on Saturday became the youngest player to play in IPL. The record was previously held by Prayas Ray Barman (played for RCB) who made his debut at the age of 16 against Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2019. Last year, Vaibhav became the youngest player ever to be bought at an IPL auction when Rajasthan Royals acquired him for Rs 1.1 crore. 14-Year-Old Vaibhav Suryavanshi Gets High Praise From Google CEO Sundar Pichai After Impressive Debut During RR vs LSG IPL 2025 Match (See Post).

His sensational 2024 season saw him excel both domestically and internationally. Born on March 27, 2011, in Bihar, Vaibhav is the youngest player to be part of this year's IPL. He made his first-class debut for Bihar in January 2024, at just 12 years and 284 days old.

During his debut, Vaibhav scored 71 off 42 balls against Baroda in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25, becoming the youngest Indian to score a List-A fifty.

On the international stage, Vaibhav set the record for the fastest youth Test century by an Indian, scoring a blazing 58-ball ton against Australia in Chennai. He also played a pivotal role in India's run to the ACC U19 Asia Cup final, contributing two crucial half-centuries.

