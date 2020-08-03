On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan 2020, Kolkata Knight Riders took to their official Twitter account and celebrated the bond of their star players with their sisters. The Shah Rukh Khan-owned franchise shared a beautiful thread in which KKR stars can be seen celebrating Rakhi with their sisters. In the series of pictures, Shubman Gill, Kuldeep Yadav, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Nitish Rana and many other KKR stars can be seen enjoying a gala time with their sisters. Fans were thrilled seeing the camaraderie of their favourite KKR players with their sisters as the comment section of the post with loved messages. Raksha Bandhan 2020: Delhi Capitals' Players Shreyas Iyer, Shikhar Dhawan and Others Celebrating Rakhi.

Sisters are known to showers blessings on brothers and the Knight Riders certainly need them as they are set to take the cricket field in the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). As per the latest schedule, the tournament will get underway on September 19 while the finals will be played on November 10. Hence, the sisters of the KKR stars will want their siblings to do well in the tournament. Meanwhile, let’s look at some adorable pictures of Kuldeep Yadav and others with their sisters. Raksha Bandhan 2020: From MS Dhoni-Jayanti Gupta to Virat Kohli-Bhawna to Jasprit Bumrah-Juhika.

View Pics:

KKR, the two-time IPL winner, lifted their last title back in 2014 and will like to break their streak this time around. With the presence of Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik and Sunil Narine, the Kolkata-based team already had a strong squad. Adding to that, the inclusion of Eoin Morgan and Pat Cummins will strengthen their team even more. However, the purple and golden army will have a different challenge this time around as the tournament will take place in UAE.

