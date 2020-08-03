Raksha Bandhan is one of the most significant Indian festivals as it celebrates the bond between a brother and sister. On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan 2020, the official Twitter handle of Delhi Capitals shared a beautiful post, highlighting the camaraderie of their players with their sisters. While wishing the fans on the occasion, the Delhi-based franchise shared a collaged image in which Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, Ishant Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane can be seen posing with their sisters. “This #RakshaBandhan, take a vow to protect your sister with a big knot of unwavering love and affection,” wrote DC while sharing the snap on the micro-blogging website. Raksha Bandhan 2020: From MS Dhoni-Jayanti Gupta to Virat Kohli-Bhawna to Jasprit Bumrah-Juhika, Meet Supportive Sisters of Your Favourite Indian Cricketers.

The cricket stars mentioned have been very active on social media and have frequently showered love on their siblings. One can visit skipper Shreyas Iyer’s account to see his antics with his sister Natasha while a few weeks ago, Shikhar Dhawan posted a heartfelt message for sister Shreshtha. Meanwhile, have a look at how Delhi Capitals marked Raksha Bandhan. Raksha Bandhan 2020 Funny Memes on Twitter Can be Perfect Gifts to Send Your Sisters.

View Post:

Along with celebrating Rakhi, Shreyas Iyer’s Men must also be preparing for the forthcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). As per the final dates, the tournament will get underway on September 19 while the finals will be played on November 10. However, as the tournament is taking place in UAE, all the teams are eyeing to reach the base in the second or third week of August.

Not many players in the DC squad have the experience of playing in UAE. Hence, it’ll be interesting to see how they’ll adapt to the conditions. However, they have the services of some World-class players and they’ll look to clinch their maiden IPL title.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 03, 2020 12:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).