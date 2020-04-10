Ramiz Raja Accuses Shoaib Malik's Manager For Misusing His Twitter Credentials? Former Pakistani Cricketer Deletes Tweet After Realising his Folly

Ramiz Raja and Shoaib Malik (Photo Credits: Getty)

Ramiz Raja and Shoaib Malik got into a war of words yesterday and the battle gets intense with each passing jibe. The former Pakistani cricketer suggested a Shoaib Malik and Mohammad Hafeez should retire gracefully. Now, this invited a reaction from Malik and he tweeted saying, “All three of us should retire.” This angered Ramiz Raja and shot back at Malik with a couple of tweets. A few hours later, he claimed that his tweets mysteriously disappeared with him doing anything. Ramiz Raja once again took to social media to inform his fans about the same and indirectly accused Shoaib Malik of stealing his Twitter credentials. Shoaib Malik Hilariously Trolls Ramiz Raja as the Former Cricketer Asks him and Mohammed Hafeez to Retire, Pakistani Batsman Says ‘Let's Retire Together’.

However, after realizing his folly, Ramiz deleted the tweet but the netizens made sure to capture the same. In the deleted tweet, Ramiz Raja said that that he was trying to get hold of Shoaib Malik’s current manager who had set up his account a long time ago. For now, check out the tweet which was deleted by Ramiz Raja.

Ramiz Raja's deleted tweet (Photo Credits: Twitter)

No sooner a famous Pakistani channel published the news on their website and put it on social media as a regular drill, Shoaib Malik retweeted the same. Talking about Ramiz Raja’s earlier tweets had lashed out Malik for his reply and said that he does not need anybody’s assistance when it comes to careers. According to him, it would be tough for Malik to start commentating by 2022 as that would make him older. Earlier's Shoaib Malik's hilarious troll was endorsed by Mohammad Hafeez who retweeted his response.