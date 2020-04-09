Shoaib Malik Hilariously Trolls Ramiz Raja as the Former Cricketer Asks him and Mohammed Hafeez to Retire, Pakistani Batsman Says ‘Let's Retire Together’

Ramiz Raja and Shoaib Malik (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Shoaib Malik hilariously trolled Ramiz Raja who was had asked him and Mohammed Hafeez to retire gracefully. Shoaib took to social media and poked fun at the commentator saying let’s retire together gracefully and he had a plan for 2022. So here’s exactly what happened. With the T20 World Cup in the offing, the teams are looking at the future prospects who can help the team get the glory. Now ahead of the mega-event that starts in October later this year, the former cricketers are analysing their squads to be sent to Australia. Shoaib Malik Becomes Third Player to Play Across Four Decades in International Cricket, Joins Sachin Tendulkar and Sanath Jayasuriya.

Thus Ramiz Raja during an interview said that if Shoaib Akhtar and Mohammed Hafeez retire, it will help Pakistani cricket immensely. Now, this surely didn’t go down well with the former Pakistani captain and he took to social media and took a hilarious jibe at the commentator ad wrote, “Yes @imramizraja bhai agreed. Since all 3 of us are the end of our careers, let's retire gracefully together. I'll call and let's plan this for 2022?" The tweet bagged a lot of hilarious responses and few Pakistani cricket fans even lauded Malik’s reply. Check out Malik’s tweet below:

Yes @iramizraja bhai agreed. Since all 3 of us are the end of our careers let’s retire gracefully together - I’ll call and let’s plan this for 2022? 😅 @MHafeez22 #jokes https://t.co/vTwf9zzYOC — Shoaib Malik 🇵🇰 (@realshoaibmalik) April 8, 2020

The inclusion of both the cricketers remains slim. However, Hafeez has already stated his plans for hanging up his boots after the T20 World Cup. Whereas, Shoaib Malik who had retired from the ODIs recently, has still not said anything about his future in the 20 over format.