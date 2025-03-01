Mumbai, March 1: After Pakistan's horrendous exit from home ICC Champions Trophy, former wicketkeeper-batter Rashid Latif hinted that the side will introduce fresh faces in the team for the upcoming T20I series against New Zealand, starting on March 16. Pakistan, who failed to win a single match in the eight-team tournament and faced an early exit, will travel to New Zealand to play five T20Is and three ODIs. Happy Birthday Shahid Afridi: Fans Wish T20 World Cup Winner As Former Pakistan All-Rounder Turns 48.

With the performance of senior players under scrutiny, Latif took to X to share the list of players who are under consideration for New Zealand T20Is. As per the veteran, Hassan Nawaz, Ali Raza, Abdul Samad, Akif Javed and Muhammad Nafay are on the list to be considered for the upcoming series.

Rashid Latif's Tweet

For New Zealand T20 squad new players under consideration Hassan Nawaz Ali Raza Abdul Samad Akif javed Muhammad Nafay Others probables Shadab khan probably Captain Muhammad haris Sufyan Muqeem Arafat Minhas Irfan khan Niazi Zaman khan Mohammad Wasim Abbas Afridi… — Rashid Latif | 🇵🇰 (@iRashidLatif68) March 1, 2025

Latif also added that all-rounder Shadab Khan would be the probable captain of the touring side for the shortest format while Muhammad Haris, Sufyan Muqeem, Arafat Minhas, Irfan Khan Niazi, Zaman Khan, Mohammad Wasim, Abbas Afridi, Jahandad Khan, Agha Salman, Abrar Ahmed, Omair Bin Yousuf and Khushdil Shah are in probables for the tour.

In the Champions Trophy, Pakistan lost to New Zealand and arch-rivals India in Group A matches before their match against Bangladesh was washed out due to rain in Rawalpindi. Funny Memes and Jokes Go Viral After Host Pakistan Finishes Last in Group A Points Table of ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

Amid the dismal show of the side in yet again ICC tournament, there are reports that interim head coach Aqib Javed is expected not to get an extension in his role with the new coach taking charge of the side for the New Zealand tour. Javed, a former international fast bowler, was appointed to the position in November of the previous year following Gary Kirsten's resignation.

It is also speculated that some senior Pakistan cricketers are reportedly considering stepping away from the upcoming New Zealand tour to avoid the risk of being dropped due to their recent poor performances. Speculation about potential exclusions has grown, with reports suggesting that prominent players like Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, and Babar Azam might be at risk.

