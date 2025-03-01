Known for his power-hitting and leg-spin bowling, former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi celebrates his birthday on March 1, which witnessed social media platforms flooded by good wishes for the star all-rounder. Afridi gained limelight by scoring a 37-ball 100 in an ODI in 199, and since only gained a reputation for being one of the hardest hitters of the cricket ball. A member of Pakistan's 2009 T20 World Cup-winning side, Afridi to-date has fans going gaga over the retired player. Check out some of the wishes that poured in on X for the 48-year-old legend. 'Keeping Up With Shahid Afridi’s Legacy...' Fans Troll Shaheen Afridi After His Golden Duck in India vs Pakistan ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match.

Finest All-Rounder

🏏 1️⃣1️⃣1️⃣9️⃣6️⃣ Runs in International Cricket 🏆 2️⃣0️⃣0️⃣9️⃣ T20WORLDCUP Winner 😎 ☝️ 5️⃣4️⃣4️⃣ Wickets in International Cricket 💥 1️⃣6️⃣7️⃣ Catches at the International Stage 🏅 4️⃣3️⃣ Individual awards 💪 Happy Birthday to one of the finest All rounders Shahid Khan Afridi 🇵🇰🏏 pic.twitter.com/5lCujSsU9s — Sportify (@Sportify777) February 28, 2025

Match-Winner with Bat and Ball

A match-winner with the bat 🏏 A match-winner with the ball 🥎 Happy birthday to the Legend Shahid Afridi @SAfridiOfficial 🎂💚 pic.twitter.com/CKom21rbaK — Rashid 10 (@Rashid10Afridi) February 28, 2025

HBD to Man, Myth, and Legend

Happy birthday to the Men, the myth, the legend Shahid Afridi @SAfridiOfficial 🤍🥹🌍 pic.twitter.com/0wv3mdCkeI — MUZAMIL 10 (@Muzamiil10) February 28, 2025

Evergreen Superstar

Biggest Crowd Puller

Happy Birthday to the BIGGEST CROWD PULLER of Pakistan, the sole reason thousands of us started watching this sport. A very happy 48th Birthday to the EverGreen hero Lala shahid khan Afridi @SAfridiOfficial 🫶🏻 pic.twitter.com/Igh5yvSojG — MUZAMIL 10 (@Muzamiil10) February 28, 2025

