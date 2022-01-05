Shradul Thakur was one trending name on social media on Tuesday. All thanks to his seven-wicket haul against South Africa in the second Test match that rattled the home team at the Wanderers Stadium. Needless to say, not only the netizens his peers too couldn't stop praising him for his killer spells. Even Ravichandran Ashwin couldn't stop himself from making a cheeky comment. "Arra nee, engendhu da pudichanga unna? Nee ball potaale wicket vizhum,” Ashwin said in Tamil. The rough translation of the comment is, “Who are you? A wicket falls if you just bowl.” KL Rahul & Dean Elgar Get Into a Heated Argument After Indian Captain's Dismissal During IND vs SA 2nd Test 2022 Day 2 (Watch Video).

The stump microphone did its job well of picking up the words by the Indian spinner and a netizen on social media the video clip on social media. The video has been making rounds on social. Talking about Shardul Thakur, he scalped wickets of Dean Elgar, Keegan Petersen, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, Kyle Verreynne, Marco Jensen and Lung Ngidi. Shardul Thakur bowled with an economy of 3.40.

For now, check the video below:

Just was about to tag you😂😂 pic.twitter.com/WGf0WEL0dP — Jacob Richard (@jacobrich07) January 4, 2022

Shardul Thakur registered his best figures (7/61) in Test cricket. However, the Indian all-rounder has fired a warning and said that his best figures are yet to come. As of now, India has come to bat in the second innings and lost KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal on the score of 85 runs. At stumps, Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane were batting on 35 and 11 runs respectively.

