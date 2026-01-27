As the cricket world shifts its focus to the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, an unexpected name has captured the headlines. Khawaja Nafay, a 23-year-old right-handed batter from Karachi, has been identified by veteran Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin as a "player to watch out for" in the tournament. No IND vs PAK in T20 World Cup 2026? Pakistan Cricket Board Likely To Boycott Match Against India After Bangladesh's Forced Exit.
Ashwin’s endorsement on social media platform X, where he urged fans to "keep an eye on" the youngster, has cast a spotlight on Nafay's rapid ascent. Following a breakthrough period in franchise cricket and a promising international debut earlier this month, Nafay is now being hailed as a potential X-factor for Pakistan’s middle order.
The 'Facebook Discovery' and PSL Breakthrough
Khawaja Nafay's path to professional cricket is as modern as his playing style. Unlike many peers who rise through traditional academy structures, Nafay gained prominence through social media. Quetta Gladiators management famously invited him to join their ranks after viewing viral clips of his batting on Facebook, showcasing his ability to hit unconventional boundaries with ease.
His major breakthrough came during the 2024 Pakistan Super League (PSL) season. Playing for the Gladiators, he struck a match-winning 60 off just 31 balls against Lahore Qalandars. Notably, Nafay set a league record during that innings for facing only a single dot ball in a knock of over 30 deliveries, highlighting his relentless ability to keep the scoreboard moving. Pakistan Squad for ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Announced; Haris Rauf Left Out, Babar Azam and Mystery Spinner Usman Tariq Included.
International Debut and Recent Form
Nafay’s domestic consistency earned him his first Pakistan cap on 11 January 2026, during the T20I series against Sri Lanka. He made an immediate impression, scoring a quick-fire 26 off 15 balls, including a signature six that demonstrated his comfort at the international level.
Beyond the PSL, Nafay has been a standout performer for the Pakistan Shaheens. He played a pivotal role in their 2025 Hong Kong Sixes title win, finishing as the tournament’s third-highest run-scorer with a staggering strike rate of 284.90. This blend of raw power and tactical awareness led Pakistan’s white-ball head coach, Mike Hesson, to select him for the World Cup squad as both a middle-order finisher and a backup wicketkeeping option.
Ravi Ashwin Terms KM Nafay As Player to Keep an Eye on
This KM Nafay is a player to keep an eye on this World Cup. #T20WorldCup2026 https://t.co/jQxfC7P0lF
— Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) January 25, 2026
Khawaja Nafay: Career Profile at a Glance
|Detail
|Information
|Full Name
|Khawaja Muhammad Nafay
|Born
|13 February 2002 (Karachi, Pakistan)
|Batting Style
|Right-handed (Power-hitter)
|T20I Debut
|11 January 2026 vs Sri Lanka
|Key Teams
|Pakistan, Quetta Gladiators, Chattogram Challengers
|Special Record
|Fewest dot balls (1) in a 30+ ball PSL innings
Role in the 2026 T20 World Cup
With the T20 World Cup 2026 set to be held in India and Sri Lanka starting 7 February, Nafay's role will be crucial. Coach Mike Hesson explained that Nafay was brought in specifically to provide "power-hitting through the middle," an area where Pakistan has historically sought more depth. With Ashwin's public backing adding to the anticipation, the young Karachi-born batter enters the global stage with both the talent and the momentum to live up to the "player to watch" tag.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 27, 2026 07:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).