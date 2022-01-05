KL Rahul and Dean Elgar got into a heated argument after the Indian cricket captain got dismissed on day two of the second Test match at the Wanderers Cricket Stadium. So the India skipper was caught in the slip by Aiden Markram. The umpires were checking for soft dismissal and the Indian cricket captain was waiting for the same. The South African players who also waited for the umpire's decision in a huddle seemed to have a talk about the dismissal. This surely did not go down well with the Indian captain. IND vs SA Stat Highlights 2nd Test 2021 Day 2: Shardul Thakur Shines With Best Figures.

He shot back at the players and Dean Elgar seemed to have responded to the Indian captain. KL Rahul was batting on the score of 8 runs from 12 balls and Marco Jansen was handling the bowling duties. The chatter between Elger and KL Rahul continued for a brief period of time. Mayank Agarwal was the one who first got dismissed before the Indian captain. Now, let's have a look at the video of the spat between KL Rahul and Dean Elgar.

Video:

Rahul and Elgar have an exchange. Not a pleasant one by the looks of it #INDvSA pic.twitter.com/whSm16T8gv — Benaam Baadshah (@BenaamBaadshah4) January 4, 2022

As of now, the visitors have Chetesteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane batting on the score of 35 and 11 runs respectively. South Africa scored 229 runs in their first innings with Shaurdul Thakur getting seven wickets. Keegan Petersen was the highest contributor to the team as he scored 62 runs.

