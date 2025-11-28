After a rather one-sided contest in the Test series, India and South Africa will now lock horns in a three-match ODI series, India were thoroughly outplayed in the IND vs SA two-match ODI series, whitewashed by Temba Bavuma's South Africa and it was a second whitewash to a SENA nation in a year. Waves of criticism have flown in since then and India will need to prove a point with the action now heading into the ODI series. KL Rahul will captain India in three IND vs SA ODIs, with Shubman Gill ruled out due to his neck injury and he will have two of the nation's best in Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli on his side. Team India Announce Squad for Upcoming ODI Series Against South Africa, KL Rahul to Lead as Shubman Gill And Shreyas Iyer Miss Out Through Injury.

Rohit Sharma made an emphatic statement with a Player of the Series performance in Australia just last month and Virat Kohli showed signs of good form with a stroke-filled 74* off 81 deliveries. While eyeballs will be on the two stalwarts, focus also will be on how India line up for the match. Ruturaj Gaikwad, who was in good form in One-Day matches against South Africa A, is likely to bat at number four with Shreyas Iyer out injured. Nitish Kumar Reddy and Washington Sundar, too, are likely to find places in the playing XI as well. MS Dhoni Drops Virat Kohli Back to Team Hotel After Hosting Dinner at His Ranchi Residence Ahead of IND vs SA 2025 ODI Series (Watch Video).

For South Africa, it will be about continuing the dominance from the Tests. Temba Bavuma has been superb with his leadership and he will have a brilliant mix of experience as well as youth at his disposal. Marco Jansen, who was a standout performer in the Guwahati Test, is also going to be a player to watch out for and so is Matthew Breetzke, who led South Africa in the ODIs against Pakistan very recently. Quinton de Kock, who has returned to international cricket and even scored a century against Pakistan not very long ago, will look to continue his good form. Talented players like Dewald Brevis and Corbin Bosch could also make a difference.

When is IND vs SA 1st ODI 2025 Match?

The India National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team 1st ODI 2025 will be played at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi, on Sunday, November 30. The IND vs SA 1st ODI 2025 will start at 1:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

What is The IND vs SA H2H Record in ODI Cricket?

So far, India and South Africa have faced each other for a total of 94 times in ODIs. And South Africa have an advantage in this head-to-head record, winning 51 matches as compared to India's 40 victories. Three matches ended in no results. The last time that India and South Africa met in an ODI was way back in 2023 where a Sanju Samson century and Arshdeep Singh's four-fer gave India a 2-1 series victory in South Africa. South Africa Squads for ODIs and T20Is vs India Announced: Anrich Nortje Makes Comeback in Aiden Markram-Led T20I Team, Temba Bavuma To Captain in ODI Series.

Who Are the IND vs SA 1st ODI 2025 Match Key Players?

Player Name Rohit Sharma Aiden Markram Virat Kohli Marco Jansen Arshdeep Singh

IND vs SA 1st ODI 2025 Likely Playing XI

India Likely XI vs SA: Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KL Rahul (c & wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh

South Africa Likely XI vs IND: Aiden Markram, Quinton de Kock (wk), Tony de Zorzi/Ryan Rickelton, Temba Bavuma (c), Matthew Breetzke/ Dewald Brevis, Rubin Hermann, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Prenelan Subrayen, Lungi Ngidi, Nandre Burger

