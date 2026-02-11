Pakistan’s mystery spinner Usman Tariq has become one of the most discussed figures of the 2026 T20 World Cup, not just for his three-wicket haul against the USA, but for a bowling action that many players find 'unsettling.' The 28-year-old off-spinner employs a significant pause just before releasing the ball—a tactic that has divided opinion across the cricketing world. Who Is Usman Tariq? Know All About Pakistan Spinner, With 'Two Elbows in One Arm' Inspired by MS Dhoni’s Biopic.

While the 'pause' has drawn comparisons to illegal feints in football penalties, cricket’s current legal framework offers a more nuanced and largely supportive verdict on the technique.

What the Laws Say: Is the Pause Legal?

Under the current ICC and MCC Laws of Cricket, there is no specific rule that prohibits a bowler from pausing during their delivery stride, provided they do not stop entirely or engage in "unfair play."

Continuity of Motion: Law 41 (Unfair Play) prohibits a bowler from deliberately attempting to distract the striker. However, if a pause is a natural part of a bowler's regular action, it is generally considered legal.

The 15-Degree Rule: Scrutiny often shifts to "chucking" (illegal arm extension). ICC regulations state a bowler's elbow must not extend more than 15 degrees during delivery. Tariq has been reported twice in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) but was cleared both times by biomechanical experts.

Consistency: Former international umpire Anil Chaudhary recently defended Tariq, noting that because he delivers every ball with the same pause and side-on action, the delivery is "fair" and falls within prescribed guidelines.

The Football Penalty Comparison

The debate intensified on 11 February, when former Indian cricketer Shreevats Goswami questioned the tactic on social media. Goswami argued that if football prohibits players from pausing during a penalty run-up to preserve the spirit of the contest, cricket should consider similar restrictions. PAK vs AUS: Cameron Green's 'Chucking' Gesture Ignites Debate Over Pakistan Bowler Usman Tariq's Action.

"Even football doesn't allow players to pause during a penalty run-up anymore. How is this okay?" Goswami posted. He suggested that the pause breaks the rhythm of the game and makes it nearly impossible for batters to time their shots fairly.

Shreevats Goswami Raises Doubts

Ravi Ashwin and the Bowler’s Perspective

Veteran Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin quickly countered the criticism, defending Tariq’s right to use his unique action. Ashwin argued that cricket's laws are already heavily skewed in favour of batters. Tom Banton Makes 'You Are Chucking' Gesture Towards Pakistan Mystery Spinner Usman Tariq After Being Dismissed During esert Vipers vs MI Emirates ILT20 2025-26 Qualifier 1 (Watch Video).

"While the batter can be allowed to switch-hit or reverse without informing the umpire... why are the restrictions only limited to the bowler?" Ashwin wrote. He emphasised that as long as Tariq is within the 15-degree elbow limit, accusing him of using a "grey area" is unjustified.

Ravi Ashwin's Tweet In Support of Usman Tariq

Usman Tariq: Scrutiny vs. Results

Event Date Outcome PSL 2025 April 2025 Reported for suspect action; Cleared after testing. Australia Series Jan 2026 Mocked by Cameron Green; Action deemed Legal by umpires. T20 World Cup (vs USA) 9 Feb 2026 Match-winning 3/27; Scrutiny from commentators. Expert Verdict 11 Feb 2026 R. Ashwin and Anil Chaudhary confirm action is Fair.

A Natural Condition?

Tariq himself has addressed the chucking allegations by pointing to a physical attribute. He has previously stated that he has two corners on his elbow that make his arm appear bent even when it is straight. "My arm bends naturally. I have got this tested and cleared," Tariq explained during an earlier interview.

With a high-voltage clash between India and Pakistan scheduled for 15 February in Colombo, the spotlight on Tariq's "pause-and-deliver" style is only expected to intensify.

