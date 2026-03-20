Veteran Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has sparked a fresh social media debate after reacting to former leg-spinner Laxman Sivaramakrishnan’s announcement that he is retiring from BCCI commentary duties. The exchange, which took place on Friday, 20 March 2026, adds another chapter to the long-standing and often public friction between the two Tamil Nadu cricketers. Rohit Sharma Pot Belly Viral Pic Fact Check: User Shares Morphed Image of MI Star During IPL 2026 Practice Session.

Ravi Ashwin's Reaction Goes Viral

Oh no! Why not this IPL? https://t.co/ZufOluzyoG — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) March 20, 2026

Sivaramakrishnan, 60, took to the social media platform X to confirm his departure from the BCCI's commentary panel, citing a perceived lack of meaningful opportunities over the last two decades. Ashwin’s brief response, "Oh no! Why not this IPL?", has been widely interpreted by fans as a pointed dig at his frequent critic.

In his retirement post, Sivaramakrishnan expressed frustration over his role within the BCCI’s broadcasting setup. He claimed that despite his experience, he had been overlooked for key roles such as pitch reports, tosses, and post-match presentations for over 23 years.

Laxman Sivaramkrishnan on the Reason Behind Retirement

Now I am going ask a few questions. Have you ever seen me do a TOSS or PRESENTATION even when Shastri was away coaching??? — Laxman Sivaramakrishnan (@LaxmanSivarama1) March 20, 2026

The relationship between the two spinners has been strained since 2023, when Sivaramakrishnan labelled Ashwin a 'selfish stats player' and claimed Indian pitches were 'doctored' to suit his bowling. Although the pair reportedly had a clarifying phone call later that year, the animosity appears to have persisted through subsequent social media interactions.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 20, 2026 03:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).