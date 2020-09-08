Ravindra Jadeja is one of the stars who made it to the big stage after success in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The all-rounder, however, tasted early success in his career as he was part of the victorious Indian cricket team that won the 2008 Under-19 World Cup in Malaysia. He made his IPL debut in the inaugural season itself and since then he has been part of five franchises (two of them stand discarded today). CSK IPL 2020 Schedule With Date & Timings in IST: Chennai Super Kings Matches of Indian Premier League 13 With Full Timetable, Fixtures in UAE.

Jadeja has a wealth of IPL experience and has played 170 matches. With bat, he has scored 1927 runs. Though he has no half-century or century against his name. Jadeja has scalped 108 wickets. Meanwhile, check out Jadeja’s franchise-wise stint in the IPL.

IPL 2008 to 2009, Rajasthan Royals

Jadeja had a quiet season with Royals and in the first edition he could score only 135 runs from 14 games and went wicket-less. In 2010, he scored 295 runs from 13 matches and picked six wickets.

IPL 2010, Banned

Jadeja was handed a one-season ban in 2010 following contract dispute and thus he missed that year’s edition. Chennai Super Kings Team SWOT Analysis: Ahead of IPL 2020 Find Out Positives And Negatives of MS Dhoni's CSK.

IPL 2011, Kochi Tuskers Kerala

Jadeja made a comeback in IPL as member of Kochi Tuskers Kerala. He represented the now-discarded franchise for one season and played 14 matches, scoring 283. He picked eight wickets for this franchise.

IPL 2012 to 2015, Chennai Super Kings

In 2012 Jadeja was bought by Chennai Super Kings for approx. Rs. 9.8 Crore, the most expensive bid in that year's auction. He established himself as a core member of the CSK team and scored 670 runs besides picking 55 wickets in this period. CSK Team Profile for IPL 2020: Chennai Super Kings Squad in UAE, Stats & Records and Full List of Players Ahead of Indian Premier League Season 13.

IPL 2016 to 2017, Gujarat Lions

When CSK was suspended from IPL for two years, Jadeja was picked up by Gujarat Lions. In 2016 edition, he scored 191 runs and picked just eight wickets. In 2017, he had another ordinary season and scored just 158 runs and scalped five wickets only.

IPL 2018 to Present, Chennai Super Kings

As CSK returned to IPL, Jadeja made a comeback to its fold. He has had average seasons with the bat but picked 11 and 15 wickets in 2018 and 2019 respectively.

With not much cricket against his name this year, Jadeja will be itching to go out and do well for CSK. Especially, in the absence of Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh.

