Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) schedule is finally out. As per the IPL 2020 schedule, the first match will take place on September 19 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The IPL 2020 will end with final on November 10. Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had earlier informed about the start and end dates of IPL 2020 and now has released the full schedule with the timetable. The IPL 2020 begins with last season’s finalists Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings taking on each other in Abu Dhabi. CSK Team Profile for IPL 2020: Chennai Super Kings Squad in UAE, Stats & Records and Full List of Players Ahead of Indian Premier League Season 13.

Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings’ IPL 2020 first-round matches end on September 19, 2020 with a match against Mumbai Indians. The MS Dhoni-led side finished as runners-up in the last season. CSK will play most of their matches at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Check Out CSK Full Schedule in PDF.

Check Out IPL 2020 Schedule

CSK Squad for IPL 2020: MS Dhoni (c), Ravindra Jadeja, Suresh Raina, M Vijay, Narayan Jagadeesan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KM Asif, Kedar Jadhav, Harbhajan Singh, Karn Sharma, Piyush Chawla, Ambati Rayudu, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Monu Kumar, Sai Kishore. Shane Watson, Josh Hazlewood, Imran Tahir, Faf du Plessis, Mitchell Santner, Dwayne Bravo, Lungi Ngidi, Sam Curran.

CSK is the most successful team in IPL history after Mumbai Indians. The Chennai-based franchise have won three titles title date and have finished as runners-up on five occasions. The Dhoni-led side is the only team to win two back to back IPL trophies; they did it in 2010 and 2011 seasons. For the uninitiated, this year’s IPL was shifted to the UAE due to coronavirus pandemic after being postponed earlier.

