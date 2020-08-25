Chennai Super Kings (CSK) is one of the strongest teams in the Indian Premier League (IPL). In fact, the MS Dhoni-led side tops the popularity charts as well. The Men in Yellow have a habit of finishing in the top four on the points table. And never in the tournament’s history, CSK have finished below top four. Apart from three IPL titles, Super Kings have ended up as runners-up five times. That very much shows the dominance CSK has had in the IPL. CSK Squad for IPL 2020 in UAE: Check Updated Players' List of Chennai Super Kings Team Led by MS Dhoni for Indian Premier League Season 13.

No surprises that for IPL 2020, CSK are among favourites to win the title. In fact, the Chennai-based franchise is almost every pundit's choice to lift the IPL 2020 trophy, which will be played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The CSK squad for IPL 2020 is loaded with players, be it Indian or overseas, who have tons of experience. The team has match-winners in every department and is one of the balanced sides going into the competition.

Season after season, CSK has emerged as a team to beat. The three-time champions are known for their consistency, which is even a notch ahead of record IPL winners Mumbai Indians (MI).

Key Players: Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Dwayne Bravo, Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson, Ravindra Jadeja and Imran Tahir are some of the top players for Chennai Super Kings. And have done well for the franchise in the past. IPL 2020 Captains List: From MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli, Check Out Skippers of All 8 Teams in Indian Premier League 13.

CSK Record in Previous Seasons

Season Points Table Finish Final Finish IPL 2008 3rd Runners-up IPL 2009 2nd Semi-finalist IPL 2010 3rd Winners IPL 2011 2nd Winners IPL 2012 4th Runners-up IPL 2013 1st Runners-up IPL 2014 3rd Playoffs IPL 2015 1st Runners-up IPL 2016 Suspended Suspended IPL 2017 Suspended Suspended IPL 2018 2nd Winners IPL 2019 2nd Runners-up

CSK Squad for IPL 2020

Domestic- MS Dhoni (c), Ravindra Jadeja, Suresh Raina, M Vijay, Narayan Jagadeesan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KM Asif, Kedar Jadhav, Harbhajan Singh, Karn Sharma, Piyush Chawla, Ambati Rayudu, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Monu Kumar, Sai Kishore. Overseas- Shane Watson, Josh Hazlewood, Imran Tahir, Faf du Plessis, Mitchell Santner, Dwayne Bravo, Lungi Ngidi, Sam Curran. IPL 2020 Sponsorship Deal: Dream11 Named Title Sponsor for Upcoming Season for Rs 222 crores, Confirms League Chairman Brijesh Patel.

CSK Stats

CSK have played 165 IPL matches and have won 100 out of those. Super Kings have featured in one tie match as well, and one of their games produced no result. The Dhoni-led side has suffered defeats in 63 matches and has a win percentage of 61.28, the most in the tournament’s history.

Most Runs and Wickets for CSK: Rains has scored most runs for CSK in IPL. In 164 matches, the left-hander has scored 4527 runs, which includes one century and 32 half-centuries. In the bowling department, Bravo has scalped most wickets for the franchise. He has picked 104 wickets in 89 matches.

