They have played together for many years in the various Indian teams and for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League and over the years, Ravindra Jadeja and Mahendra Singh Dhoni have developed a lasting friendship. It was Dhoni who gave Jadeja the nickname "Sir Ravindra Jadeja". So much so that Jadeja could not resist the temptation of paying a visit to his former skipper in the Indian team and CSK when he was in Ranchi, Dhoni's hometown, for the fourth Test between India and England at the JSCA Stadium. He posted a photo of his "fan-moment" with his former skipper on Tuesday.

Ravindra Jadeja Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ravindrasinh jadeja (@royalnavghan)

A day after India defeated England by five wickets with a day to spare, left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja posted a photograph, posing in front of the gate of Dhoni's house in Ranchi. "Fun to pose as a fan in front of the legend's house," said the caption accompanying the photograph. Jadeja had taken over the CSK captaincy from Dhoni at the start of the 2022 IPL season but had to step down as the team slumped to the bottom of the table under him.

