The Royal Challengers Bangalore’s season has come to a grinding halt with three defeats in a row and shades of historic wilting under pressure is plaguing the team again. With 10 points in as many games, RCB are currently 6th in the points table and their next match against Chennai Super Kings assumes greater significance. Another defeat and they will be under considerable pressure to make it to the playoffs in the fag end of the campaign. They need their big guns to fire versus a team that has not been at their best throughout this edition of the league. Chennai Super Kings though head into the match on the back of a win and being back under the leadership of MS Dhoni may help them. The clash will be played at the MCA Stadium on May 04, 2022, at 07:30 PM IST. RCB vs CSK Preview.

Virat Kohli scored a half-century for RCB in the previous game although it was not the usual free-flowing fifty from the former Indian skipper. For the team to excel with the bat, they need Virat Kohli to play the anchorman role and the likes of Faf du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell and Dinesh Karthik can come in and accelerate from the go. Wanindu Hasaranga has been fairly consistent with the bowl and remains the go-to man for the skipper. IPL 2022 Points Table Updated With NRR.

Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad scored big in the match against Hyderabad and they will be looking to replicate the same feat this evening. The duo have a wide range of shorts in their armour and are tailor-made for the T20 format. Mukesh Choudhary may have a higher economy rate but is a genuine wicket-taker.

RCB vs CSK Live Telecast of IPL 2022 Match 49 on Star Sports TV Channels

The Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings match in IPL 2022 will be live telecast on Star Sports channels. Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster for the Indian Premier League in India. So fans can catch the live action on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels with Hindi commentary. Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Select, Star Sports Select 1, Star Gold and their HD substitutes will be providing live-action in English. Fans can also follow the RCB vs CSK clash in select regional languages on Star Sports Network.

RCB vs CSK Live Streaming Online of IPL 2022 Match 49 on Disney+ Hotstar

Those unable to watch the RCB vs CSK match live on television can follow the game online. Disney+ Hotstar will be live streaming the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings match online for its fans in India. Fans, however, need to subscribe to Hotstar by paying a nominal subscription fee.

Chennai Super Kings always find a way to get the better of Royall Challengers Bangalore and this game will be no different.

