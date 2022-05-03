Chennai Super Kings take on rivals Royal Challengers Bangalore in match 49 of the ongoing Indian Premier League 2022. The clash will be played at the MCA Stadium in Pune on May 04, 2022 (Wednesday) as the teams aim to keep playoff hopes alive. Ahead of the encounter, we being you RCB vs CSK head to head, likely playing XI and other things to know. Tips To Pick CSK vs RCB Dream11 Fantasy Team in IPL 2022.

Both the teams are coming off contrasting results but have the same objective. Chennai Super Kings returned to winning ways as they got the better of Sunrisers Hyderabad in their previous game to keep playoff hopes alive. Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bangalore are in a rut with three consecutive losses and will be hoping to end that run and register a win. IPL 2022 Points Table Updated With NRR.

RCB vs CSK Head-to-Head Record

Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore have faced each other for a total of 29 times. CSK hold a clear advantage with 19 wins as compared to RCB's nine victories. One game between these two sides was a no result.

RCB vs CSK, IPL 2022 Match 49 Key Players

Chennai Super Kings will hope that the Rururaj Gaikwad and Maheesh Theekshana continue their form against RCB. For Royal Challengers Bangalore, Harshal Patel and Virat Kohli will be key players.

RCB vs CSK, IPL 2022 Match 49 Mini Battles

A CSK vs RCB clash in IPL always have had many interesting player battles and this time, it's no different. The duels between Ruturaj Gaikwad vs Josh Hazlewood and Maheesh Theekshana and Virat Kohli can have a say in the outcome of this fixture.

RCB vs CSK, IPL 2022 Match 49 Venue and Match Timing

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings (RCB vs CSK) match in IPL 2022 will be played at the MCA Stadium in Pune on May 04, 2022 (Wednesday). The game is scheduled to begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Toss will be held at 07:00 pm.

RCB vs CSK, IPL 2022 Match 49 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online

Fans can live telecast the Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match live on Star Sports channels. The RCB vs CSK match in IPL 2022 will be live telecast on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports Select 1/HD, Star Gold/Gold HD Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada and Star Sports 1 Bangla channels on television. Fans looking for how to watch the RCB vs CSK live streaming online can watch the match live on the Disney+ Hotstar app as well as on the website. Fans watching the live streaming online on Disney+ Hotstar will have to pay a nominal fee and subscribe to catch the live-action.

RCB vs CSK, IPL 2022 Match 49 Likely Playing XIs

CSK Predicted Playing 11: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja (c), Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni (wk), Dwayne Pretorious, Maheesh Theekshana, Mitchell Santner, Mukesh Choudhary

RCB Predicted Playing 11: Faf du Plessis (c), Rajat Patidar, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mohammad Siraj, Akash DeepJosh Hazlewood

