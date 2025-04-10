Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are set to host Delhi Capitals (DC) in the crucial Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match. The RCB vs DC IPL 2025 match is being played at the iconic M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Bengaluru and Delhi have won the same number of games so far in IPL 2025. Delhi are having a solid campaign as they are yet to lose a game, while the Bengaluru-based franchise, having played, are yet to win at home. However, RCB are in a solid position in the IPL 2025 standings.

RCB has found new intent in the IPL 2025. They have showcased their adaptability and execution of plans and have worked in their favour. Delhi, like RCB, have been blessed with good form shown by their marquee players in the early season. KL Rahul, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel have managed to carry the team. Youngsters Vipraj Nigam and Ashutosh Sharma have added more weapons to their arsenal.

Squads:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Dar Salam, Swapnil Singh, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethell, Romario Shepherd, Lungi Ngidi, Nuwan Thushara, Mohit Rathee, Swastik Chikara, Abhinandan Singh

Delhi Capitals: Jake Fraser-McGurk, KL Rahul(w), Abishek Porel, Sameer Rizvi, Axar Patel(c), Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Karun Nair, Darshan Nalkande, Donovan Ferreira, Faf du Plessis, T Natarajan, Tripurana Vijay, Dushmantha Chameera, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Manvanth Kumar L, Madhav Tiwari