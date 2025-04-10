Out! Another wicket for the Delhi Capitals, and they are dominating the game now. Kuldeep Yadav takes his first wicket of the match. Removes wicketkeeper-batter Jitesh Sharma. It was a top-spinner, and Jitesh didn't spot it. The ball held onto the pitch and bounced a bit. Jitesh looked to work but got a top edge. KL Rahul took a simple catch. Jitesh Sharma c KL Rahul b Kuldeep Yadav 3(11)
Out! Royal Challengers Bengaluru are in deep trouble. Another batter departs as Delhi Capitals continues to dominate the first half of the match. Mohit Sharma gets the first wicket of the match. Liam Livingstone departs after scoring four runs. An easy catch by Ashutosh Sharma at the backward point region. The host needs a strong partnership. They have lost all the momentum. Liam Livingstone c Ashutosh Sharma b Mohit Sharma 4(6)
Out! Huge wicket for Delhi Capitals and a cracking catch from Mitchell Starc, and the Bengaluru crowd goes silent. It's the leg-spinner Vipraj Nigam who removed Virat Kohli. It was a loopy leg-break, and Kohli mishit the shot. Starc sprinted to his left from the long-off region and took a superb catch. Virat Kohli c Mitchell Starc b Vipraj Nigam 22(14)
Out! Devdutt Padikkal's struggling innings comes to an end as speedster Mukesh Kumar gets the first wicket of the match. It was a slower delivery, and the left-hander lofted it straight towards Delhi Capitals captain Axar Patel at the mid-on region. Two quick wickets for the visitors, and they have pulled things back after an initial assault from Phil Salt. Devdutt Padikkal c Axar Patel b Mukesh Kumar 1(8)
Out! Sad ending to Phil Salt's innings! The opener punched it towards the left of the cover region and set off for a quick single. Virat Kohli was not interested, and Salt, while returning to the crease, slipped and lost momentum, resulting in a run-out from Vipraj Nigam and KL Rahul. Phil Salt run out (Vipraj Nigam/KLRahul) 37(17)
Phil Salt is on fire! The opener has provided a brilliant start to the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The right-handed batter has smashed the bad deliveries out of the park. Delhi are under some serious pressure. They need to remove him as soon as possible. Mitchell Starc conceded 30 runs in his second over of the match. Ominous signs for the visitors.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru openers Virat Kohli and Phil Salt will aim for a strong start for the hosts, whereas Delhi Capitals will hope for quick wickets in the first powerplay. Both batters looked positive against left-arm seamer Mitchell Starc in the first over.
During the toss, Delhi Capitals captain Axar Patel stated that Faf du Plessis is back in the playing XI. Du Plessis replaced Sameer Rizvi in the playing XI. KL Rahul will continue to bat in the middle order. Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bengaluru are playing with the same team.
Playing XI of Both Teams:
RCB: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal.DC: Faf du Plessis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, KL Rahul(w), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel(c), Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Mohit Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar.Impact Players of Both Sides:RCB: Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Dar Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethell, Swapnil Singh.DC: Abishek Porel, Darshan Nalkande, Karun Nair, Sameer Rizvi, Donovan Ferreira.
Delhi Capitals captain Axar Patel has won the toss and decided to bowl first. It's a very good decision by him as the Bengaluru ground is generally known for chasing. Stay tuned for the playing XIs and impact players of both teams.
Hello and welcome to the live blog of the high-voltage Indian Premier League 2025 encounter between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi Capitals. Both teams have started their IPL 2025 campaign on a strong note. Delhi are unbeaten in the tournament, whereas Bengaluru have lost one match at home. A win will put them in a good position in the IPL 2025 standings.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are set to host Delhi Capitals (DC) in the crucial Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match. The RCB vs DC IPL 2025 match is being played at the iconic M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Bengaluru and Delhi have won the same number of games so far in IPL 2025. Delhi are having a solid campaign as they are yet to lose a game, while the Bengaluru-based franchise, having played, are yet to win at home. However, RCB are in a solid position in the IPL 2025 standings.
RCB has found new intent in the IPL 2025. They have showcased their adaptability and execution of plans and have worked in their favour. Delhi, like RCB, have been blessed with good form shown by their marquee players in the early season. KL Rahul, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel have managed to carry the team. Youngsters Vipraj Nigam and Ashutosh Sharma have added more weapons to their arsenal.
Squads:
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Dar Salam, Swapnil Singh, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethell, Romario Shepherd, Lungi Ngidi, Nuwan Thushara, Mohit Rathee, Swastik Chikara, Abhinandan Singh
Delhi Capitals: Jake Fraser-McGurk, KL Rahul(w), Abishek Porel, Sameer Rizvi, Axar Patel(c), Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Karun Nair, Darshan Nalkande, Donovan Ferreira, Faf du Plessis, T Natarajan, Tripurana Vijay, Dushmantha Chameera, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Manvanth Kumar L, Madhav Tiwari