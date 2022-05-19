Royal Challengers Bangalore would head to their final league stage clash, against Gujarat Titans on May 19, Thursday, knowing that they have to be nothing short of their absolute best if they are to qualify for the top four. This is a do-or-die game for Faf du Plessis and his side, who are aiming to make it big this season. They have had a season full of ups and downs but now, it is time to consolidate all of that experience and put it to good use against one of the best teams in the tournament this season. A win might just not be enough as they need those two points with a good run rate, so that their net-run rate also improves, along with their chances of finishing top four. IPL 2022 Points Table Updated With NRR

For Gujarat though, this game would serve as a good preparation ahead of the first Qualifier. Having secured the top spot on the points table after a supremely dominant show against Chennai Super Kings. Hardik Pandya will hope his men carry on the same form and momentum that won them 10 games this season so far.

RCB vs GT Live Telecast of IPL 2022 Match 67 on Star Sports TV Channels

The Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans match in IPL 2022 will be live telecast on Star Sports channels. Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster for the Indian Premier League in India. So fans can catch the live action on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels with Hindi commentary. Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Select, Star Sports Select 1, Star Gold and their HD substitutes will be providing live-action in English. Fans can also follow the RCB vs GT clash in select regional languages on Star Sports Network.

RCB vs GT Live Streaming Online of IPL 2022 Match 67 on Disney+ Hotstar

Those unable to watch the RCB vs GT match live on television can follow the game online. Disney+ Hotstar will be live streaming the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans match online for its fans in India. Fans, however, need to subscribe to Hotstar by paying a nominal subscription fee.

