Kolkata Knight Riders continued their dominance over Royal Challengers Bengaluru with a seven-wicket win at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in IPL 2024 on March 29. The two-time champions were always favourites, having had the better of RCB in the recent past and that did not change a bit as they notched up a sixth consecutive win at the venue since 2016. The Knight Riders produced a sensational performance with the bat in hand as Shreyas Iyer and his side blew away RCB. Faf du Plessis and his team looked in some control when Virat Kohli (83*) was batting out in the middle. The continued loss of wickets, especially after the 15th over, saw them make only 182/6, a target that would never be enough unless they came with a splendid bowling show. Sunil Narine (1/40, Andre Russell (2/29) and Harshit Rana (2/29) were among the wicket-takers for KKR. IPL 2024 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate.

KKR dictated proceedings in the second innings, with Narine partnering Phil Salt (30) for a second time this season. This time, the ploy worked for KKR, with the southpaw smashing the ball for a 22-ball 47. which was laced with two fours and five sixes. KKR scored 86/0 in the first six overs, where RCB lost the game. They did manage to take a few wickets, but that start meant the others only had to continue at the same pace. Venkatesh Iyer raised his hand and steered the chase with a 30-ball 50, while skipper Shreyas Iyer scored 39* off 24. Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir Hug Each Other, Chat During RCB vs KKR IPL 2024 Match; Pics and Videos Go Viral.

RCB vs KKR Stat Highlights

#KKR registered their sixth consecutive win over RCB at M Chinnaswamy Stadium

#Andre Russell became the first overseas player to have a double of 100 wickets and 2000 runs

#He is also the second player after Ravindra Jadeja to do so

#Venkatesh Iyer scored his eighth IPL fifty

#He also went past 1000 IPL runs

#Sunil Narine completed 500 T20 matches

KKR will next travel to Vizag, where they will face the Delhi Capitals on April 3. RCB, on the other hand, will hope to bounce back at home when they host the Lucknow Super Giants on April 2.

