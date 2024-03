Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir were seen hugging as well as chatting with each other during the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders match in IPL 2024 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on March 29. Fans were keen to witness what happens when these two fiery characters met during the RCB vs KKR match and heartwarming scenes showed them exchanging few words while embracing during a strategic time out. A video of Kohli and Gambhir's friendly interaction has gone viral on social media. Shreyas Iyer Goofs Up During Toss Ahead of RCB vs KKR IPL 2024 Match, Forgets Kolkata Knight Riders’ Playing XI.

Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir Hug Each Other

Everyone anticipated LAFDA, Meanwhile Delhi Boys Gambhir Sahab and Kohli Bhaiya 😂😍pic.twitter.com/OZAaYM2iZT — Dr Khushboo 🇮🇳 (@khushbookadri) March 29, 2024

Video of Kohli-Gambhir's Hug and Chat

kohli and gambhir hugged it out 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/5avKGmM4Ve — Shau (@shxuryaa) March 29, 2024

Another Angle

Pics of Virat Kohli-Gautam Gambhir Hug

Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir both smiling and hugging. - This is so beautiful..!!! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/2U1PtCjAbs — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) March 29, 2024

One More Pic

Virat Kohli smiled and hugged Gautam Gambhir. Not the meet-up we expected from Delhi boys😭 pic.twitter.com/sDYNTsWTQN — Pari (@BluntIndianGal) March 29, 2024

