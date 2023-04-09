Royal Challengers Bangalore will be locking horns with Lucknow Super Giants in their next match in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 on Monday, April 10. The game will take place in M Chinnswamy Stadium, Bengaluru and has a starting time of 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, the toss will be held at 7:00 pm IST. With both teams having a topsy-turvy start, this match is expected to be a very close one. Read more to know likely playing elevens, key battles and head-to-head details of this match. Jasprit Bumrah in CSK Playing XI? Broadcaster Goof-up Shows Injured Mumbai Indians Pacer in Chennai Super Kings Lineup at the Start of MI vs CSK IPL 2023 Match.

Royal Challengers Bangalore made a brilliant start to IPL 2023 after defeating Mumbai Indians comfortably. However, they suffered a crushing defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders in their second match. Despite a decent start from the openers, RCB's batting lineup collapsed against KKR's mystery spinners. Their bowlers also gave away a brilliant start. Overall in both cases, RCB failed to capitalise even after being in a strong position. Ahead of the LSG match, RCB will have to solve this issue if they want to get back into the winning ways.

Meanwhile, Lucknow Super Giants started their IPL 2023 with a clinical victory against Delhi Capitals. In the following, LSG were defeated by CSK. KL Rahul's side came back into the winning ways after defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad. It was Krunal Pandya's all-round effort with both bat and ball that helped Lucknow to get this victory. Now with Mark Wood likely to be available for the next match, LSG are looking like a strong unit once again.

RCB vs LSG Head-to-Head Record in IPL

Royal Challenges Bangalore have faced Lucknow Super Giants twice in the IPL so far. In both these matches, RCB came out as the winner. LSG are yet to wain a single match against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

RCB vs LSG Match Number 15 TATA IPL 2023 Key Players

Faf du Plessis (RCB)

Virat Kohli (RCB)

David Willey (RCB)

Kyle Mayers (LSG)

Mark Wood (LSG)

Krunal Pandya (LSG)

RCB vs LSG Match Number 15 TATA IPL 2023 Mini Battles

It will be very interesting to see how Mark Wood bowls against Virat Kohli. Meanwhile, the battle between Kyle Mayers and Mohammed Siraj is also going to be very interesting.

RCB vs LSG Match Number 15 TATA IPL 2023 Venue and Match Timing

Royal Challengers Bangalore will be locking horns with Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2023 on Monday, April 9. The game will begin at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

RCB vs LSG Match Number 15 TATA IPL 2023 Live Telecast and Online Streaming

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of the Indian Premier League 2022-23. Fans can tune into Star Sports Network channels to watch the live telecast of the RCB vs LSG Match on TV in India. JioCinema, the OTT platform of Viacom18, have the online Streaming rights of the IPL 2023 in India. Fans can turn to the JioCinema app or website to catch the free live streaming of the RCB vs LSG match in India. 'Not Finished!' Netizens in Awe of Ajinkya Rahane After Chennai Super Kings Batter Scores Blistering 27-Ball 61 During MI vs CSK IPL 2023 Match.

RCB vs LSG Match Number 15 TATA IPL 2023 Likely Playing XI:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli, Michael Bracewell, Glenn Maxwell, Harshal Patel, Shabaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik, David Willey, Karn Sharma, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj,

Lucknow Super Giants: Kyle Mayers, KL Rahul, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Yash Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Mark Wood, Amit Mishra, Jaydev Unadkat.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 09, 2023 12:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).