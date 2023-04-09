In the latest edition of IPL's El Clasico, Chennai Super Kings registered a clinical Seven-wicket victory over Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Put into bat first Mumbai got a brilliant start, courtesy of their openers Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan. However, as soon as CSK managed to get rid of the MI openers, the game took a huge turn. Chennai spinners Mitchell Santner and Ravindra Jadeja showed their class and dominated the middle phase. Although a late flurry from Tim David helped MI to post a total of 157 in 20 overs, it was clearly below par on this track. In reply, CSK lost Devon Conway in the 1st over. Just when it seemed like there was an opportunity for MI to make comeback into this game, Ajinkya Rahane smashed the quickest half-century of IPL 2023 and helped CSK to get two valuable points. 'Not Finished!' Netizens in Awe of Ajinkya Rahane After Chennai Super Kings Batter Scores Blistering 27-Ball 61 During MI vs CSK IPL 2023 Match.

Now interestingly a rather hilarious incident took place at the start of this match. Following the toss that CSK captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni won, the broadcaster made a big goof-up. With Moeen Ali and Ben Stokes unavailable, CSK handed South African pacer Sisanda Magala his IPL debut. The broadcasters however put Mumbai Indians pacer Jasprit Bumrah's image in Magala's place while showing the lineups.

Fans on Twitter were very quick to spot this mistake from the broadcaster as the picture of this moment went viral within minutes. Here are a few reactions from the fans.

Jasprit Bumrah Playing for CSK

Jasprit Bumrah in CSK Playing XI

Bumrah in CSK playing XI wtf 🤨 pic.twitter.com/9YER1C6bjL — VK Shan⭐️ (@Shanvk905) April 8, 2023

Bumrah Playing for CSK?

Wait bumrah playing for CSK??? pic.twitter.com/lyAByFsPjg — Ansh Shah (@asmemesss) April 8, 2023

With this important victory, CSK once again proved that they are a quite different side from last year. CSK now have four points from three matches and the four-time champions have reached the top four in the IPL 2023 table. They will hope to continue their momentum. MS Dhoni Receives Special Request to 'Not Leave CSK Captaincy' From Flight Pilot While Travelling During IPL 2023.

Meanwhile, it was the second successive crushing defeat for Mumbai. Rohit Sharma's side is struggling with a lot of issues. One of the biggest reasons for MI's recent failures has been the unavailability of their star pacer Jasprit Bumrah. The Indian bowler has been ruled out from IPL 2023 due to an injury.

