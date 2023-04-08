'Not Finished' was what netizens wrote after Ajinkya Rahane showed fans what he could still do with the bat in hand. Rahane played a blistering knock of 61 runs off just 27 balls on his debut for Chennai Super Kings during the MI vs CSK match in IPL 2023. The right-hander played delightful strokes on both sides of the wicket to score his half-century off just 19 balls. It is also the fastest fifty in IPL 2023 so far, with Rahane outdoing Jos Buttler and Shardul Thakur's feat of hitting a half-century off 20 deliveries earlier this season. See how netizens reacted to Rahane's spectacular knock. 'Legendary Meet-Up!' MS Dhoni and Sachin Tendulkar Catch Up Ahead of MI vs CSK IPL 2023 Match (See Pics and Video).

'Not Finished!'

'Hat's Off Indeed!'

People will remember this Ajinkya Rahane knock for a long time. The timing, placement, gap finding abilities! Hats off, Rahane. pic.twitter.com/tqg1XMnnnm — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 8, 2023

'T20 ka Don'

Me to Ajinkya Rahane pic.twitter.com/35JZqaos8l — Sagar (@sagarcasm) April 8, 2023

'Ajinkya Rahane. That's the Tweet'

'Chris Gayle Wearing a Mask'

Is that really Ajinkya Rahane? Or is it Chris Gayle wearing a mask 😀 wow stuff! — Danish Sait (@DanishSait) April 8, 2023

'Ajinkya Rahane Not Finished'

Ajinkya Rahane, Not Finished ❌️ pic.twitter.com/M6NxMbnbAL — Bhagya Jeet (@bhagya_jeet) April 8, 2023

'Believed in You'

I believed in you always #AjinkyaRahane ... You brought tears in my eyes... 😭😭😭 What an class innings after all the things he has been through,, his hard work, determination, class is really special.. #not_finished #respect — Jinkswall188 (@jinkswall188) April 8, 2023

