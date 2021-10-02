Royal Challengers Bangalore would aim to strengthen their hopes of making it to the playoffs when they face Punjab Kings in match 48 of the Indian Premier League on Sunday, October 3. The match would begin at 3:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Punjab Kings brought some sort of a revival in their struggling campaign as they defeated two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders in a thrilling encounter at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. Now they have brought themselves back into contention of qualifying for the playoffs and they also have the much-needed confidence ahead of a match against a side like Royal Challengers Bangalore. IPL 2021 Points Table Updated

Virat Kohli's team has been in good form after losing few of their matches in the UAE leg of IPL 2021. An emphatic 54-run win over defending champions Mumbai Indians followed up by another dominant victory against Rajasthan Royals has helped them come back into the mix of qualifying for the playoffs. In this article, we shall take a look at the Dream11 Fantasy Team for this match.

RCB vs PBKS, IPL 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicketkeeper - KL Rahul (PBKS) can be picked as your RCB vs PBKS Dream11 Fantasy Team wicketkeeper.

RCB vs PBKS, IPL 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen - AB De Villiers (RCB), Virat Kohli (RCB) and Shahrukh Khan (PBKS) can be the batsmen in your RCB vs PBKS Dream11 Fantasy Team.

RCB vs PBKS, IPL 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders - Glenn Maxwell (RCB) and Shahbaz Ahmed (RCB) can be chosen as the two all-rounders in this side.

RCB vs PBKS, IPL 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers - Mohammed Shami (PBKS), Harshal Patel (RCB), Ravi Bishnoi (PBKS), Arshdeep Singh (PBKS) and Nathan Ellis (PBKS) can be the bowlers in the team.

RCB vs PBKS, IPL 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: KL Rahul (PBKS), AB De Villiers (RCB), Virat Kohli (RCB), Shahrukh Khan (PBKS), Glenn Maxwell (RCB), Shahbaz Ahmed (RCB), Mohammed Shami (PBKS), Harshal Patel (RCB), Ravi Bishnoi (PBKS), Arshdeep Singh (PBKS) and Nathan Ellis (PBKS)

Virat Kohli (RCB) can be your captain for RCB vs PBKS Dream11 fantasy team, while KL Rahul (PBKS) can be selected as your vice-captain.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 02, 2021 05:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).