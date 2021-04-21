Table-toppers Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) would like to continue their winning runs in VIVO Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 as they take on Rajasthan Royals in their next fixture. The encounter takes place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday (April 22). Virat Kohli’s men have made a dream start to the season with victories in the first three games. However, the tournament is still in its initial phase, and RCB can’t afford to be complacent. On the other hand, the Men in Pink are sixth in the team standings with one win in three outings. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the live streaming, live telecast and other RCB vs RR match details. IPL 2021 Points Table Updated.

RCB have ticked all the boxes so far, and their quest to the elusive title is right on track. While AB de Villiers and Glenn Maxwell have tormented opposition with their batting blitzes, Mohammed Siraj and Harshal Patel have been the stand-out bowlers for the Bangalore-based franchise. On the other hand, RR have struggled to find a potent playing XI with Ben Stokes, who ruled out of this season and Jofra Archer still recovering from injury. Hence, the likes of Sanju Samson, Chris Morris and Jos Buttler need to perform from the front. Now, let’s look at the ideal fantasy team for IPL 2021 match 16.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keepers - The wicket-keeper for your RCB vs RR IPL 2021 Dream11 team should be Jos Buttler (RR), Sanju Samson (RR) and AB de Villiers (RCB).

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen – David Miller (RR), Devdutt Padikkal (RCB) and Riyan Parag (RR) must be the three batsmen in your fantasy team.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders - It would be wise to select two all-rounders for your Dream11 IPL 2021 RCB vs RR team, and they should be Chris Morris (RR) and Glenn Maxwell (RCB).

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers - The remaining four slots of bowlers should be filled by Mustafizur Rahman (RR), Harshal Patel (RCB) and Mohammed Siraj (RCB).

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Jos Buttler (RR), Sanju Samson (RR), AB de Villiers (RCB), David Miller (RR), Devdutt Padikkal (RCB), Riyan Parag (RR), Chris Morris (RR), Glenn Maxwell (RCB), Mustafizur Rahman (RR), Harshal Patel (RCB), Mohammed Siraj (RCB)

AB de Villiers (RCB) should definitely be the captain of your team while Glenn Maxwell (RCB) can take the vice-captain slot.

