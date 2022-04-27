Rajasthan Royals pulled off a sensational performance with the ball as they defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by 29 runs at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Tuesday, April 26. Riyan Parag stepped up on a day where big names like Jos Buttler and Sanju Samson failed as his half-century propelled Rajasthan Royals to a respectable total (144/8) following a rare batting failure. And with the ball, it was another youngster Kuldeep Sen who stepped up with the ball in hand, taking four wickets in just 3.2 overs to help his side clinch the victory. This win would be satisfying for the Men in Pink, considering the fact that it was a perfect team performance where no one singlehandedly grabbed the spotlight. IPL 2022 Points Table Updated With NRR

For RCB though, it was a second consecutive batting collapse as they now hold the record for the lowest total this season while chasing--115. Not to forget, they already have the lowest total this season (68). Despite getting promoted to the top of the order, Virat Kohli failed once again as he had a hard time, scoring nine runs off 10 balls before being bounced out. Skipper Faf du Plessis then took charge and helped the innings gain some sort of momentum but Kuldeep Sen's (4/20) game-changing over where he dismissed both him and Glenn Maxwell (for a golden duck) was the turning point in this fixture. From then on, RCB were always playing the catching-up game and never really looked to be in the chase. Dinesh Karthik's run-out confirmed the outcome and it was only a matter of time before Rajasthan Royals sealed the result in their favour. Ravichandran Ashwin was as miserly as a spinner like him is expected to be in this format, conceding only 17 runs off four overs and taking three wickets.

Earlier, Parag's half-century was the shining light in Rajasthan's poor show with the bat. Josh Hazlewood was sensational with the ball and so was Mohammed Siraj, with the duo making life difficult for the Royals' batters. Jos Buttler had a rare failure with Hazlewood getting the better of him and Rajasthan clearly missed his presence at the crease, as they failed to register even 150 on the board. Parag's knock saved them the blushes. Here are some stat highlights of the game. Virat Kohli Catch Video: Watch RCB Star Display Outstanding Reflex To Grab Stunner at Short Mid-Wicket

Here are some stat highlights of the game:

#Riyan Parag struck his second IPL fifty

#This knock was his highest score in the tournament.

#Parag also took four catches, becoming the third player in IPL history to have scored a fifty and taken that many catches in the same match.

#Ravichandran Ashwin completed 150 IPL wickets.

#Wanindu Hasaranga dismissed Sanju Samson for the fifth time in six innings

#Sanju Samson completed 150 sixes in IPL.

Rajasthan Royals, currently on top of the points table, will now turn their attention to Mumbai Indians, who they face on April 30. Royal Challengers Bangalore meanwhile, will look to find a solution for their batting woes when they next face Gujarat Titans on the same day.

