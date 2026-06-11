Indian cricket's rising star and Rajasthan Royals skipper, Riyan Parag, has successfully undergone surgery on his right shoulder, an injury that has plagued him for the past two years and notably affected his performance during the recently concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season. The 24-year-old all-rounder confirmed the news on his Instagram handle today, June 11, 2026, assuring fans that the procedure 'is done and went well'. Darwish Rasooli Dead? Karim Janat Claims Afghanistan Cricketer Passes Away, Check Instagram Post.

Riyan Parag Provides Health Update

You're a fighter, Riyan Parag 💗 pic.twitter.com/gL2aWmkgfo — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) June 11, 2026

Long-Standing Issue Addressed

Parag's shoulder issues have been a recurring concern, with reports indicating he played through discomfort during IPL 2026, leading to his eventual decision to go under the knife. The injury had previously forced him out of contention for India A duties, highlighting its severity and impact on his career. Earlier in 2025, a flare-up of the shoulder niggle during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy had also led him to miss the Vijay Hazare Trophy, and he spent significant time at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence (CoE) for recovery.

In his heartfelt Instagram message, Parag revealed the extent of his struggles, stating, "Well, the shoulder finally won. For everyone who's been asking, the surgery is done and went well. The past two years have tested me in ways I never expected. There were good days, frustrating days, and days when simply getting through a game was a challenge. But I wouldn't have wanted it any other way".

Path to Recovery

With the surgery behind him, Parag is now set to embark on a rigorous rehabilitation program. He will be recuperating and working towards full fitness at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. The talented cricketer, born on November 10, 2001, will be keen to regain his explosive form with both bat and ball, and his off-spin, which has made him a vital asset for the Rajasthan Royals. His commitment to recovery is clear, as he added in his post, "Now comes a different challenge- recovery, rehab and patience. I'll be back doing what I love soon. See you on the other side". ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2027 Start Date Likely on October 4 With South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia As Co-Hosts: Report.

Impact on Rajasthan Royals and Future Prospects

Riyan Parag, who was appointed captain of the Rajasthan Royals for IPL 2026, played a crucial role despite his injury concerns. His leadership and all-round abilities are key to the Royals' strategy. While no specific timeline for his return has been announced, his recovery will be closely monitored by the BCCI and the Rajasthan Royals franchise, given his importance to both domestic and potential international fixtures. Fans will eagerly await his return to the field, hoping for a complete recovery that allows him to perform at his peak without the hindrance of injury.

This successful surgery marks a significant step in Parag's journey to overcome his persistent shoulder issue. His dedication to rehabilitation at the CoE will be vital as he aims for a strong comeback to competitive cricket.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (RR). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 11, 2026 05:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).