We all know apart from cricket, former English cricketer Robert Key is quite passionate about golf and has spoken about his interest in the sport. Currently Rob Key is enjoying his commentary stint for ENG vs WI, 1st Test 2020 and even here he was seen practising golf from the sidelines at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. While the teams sweated it out in the middle, former English cricketer was seen practising golf. The cameras on the ground captured the former English cricketer while doing so. No sooner the cameras turned towards him, Key ran away. England vs West Indies Live Score 1st Test 2020 Day 4.

However, the netizens were quick enough to notice this and they shared his pictures on social media. With the start of England vs West Indies, cricket has come back after a gap of 117 days. Not many off the field incidents during the match have caught the eye of the netizens. But the eagle-eyed fans noticed this incident and posted the same on social media. A few of them even poked fun at Key. Check out the pictures below and the reactions.

Pictures

Was Practicing Golf ! Camera Tured Towards Him ! He Saw it and Ran inside 😂😂#ENGvsWI #ENGvWI pic.twitter.com/YjI6zA17Pw — Sharukh MSD™ (@StanMSD) July 10, 2020

Reactions

Rob Key when he realises he’s been caught practicing his golf swing 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/6QFOGBwIjy — JoeClayson01 (@JClayson01) July 10, 2020

Another one

Idea for a drinking game during the test match: 2 fingers of your pint every time they mention Rob Key and golf in the same sentence. — Saranya Madina (@hireatoken) July 10, 2020

Classic

Quote of the day

Quote of the day by Rob Key: "Golf is a hard sport but there's nothing better than watching somebody play it badly. #ENGvsWI #SkySports — Stephen Pettitt (@StevePettittZA) July 9, 2020

On day 4, Robert Key is in the commentary box. Talking about the game, we have Rory Burns and Dominic Sibley batting for the side as West Indies have handed them with 114- run lead yesterday. The two are batting quite well and would want to make a vital contribution to put up a good lead for the visitors.

