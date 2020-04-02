Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah Join Hands to Troll Yuzvendra Chahal, ‘He Should Sit in Bangalore,’ Says Mumbai Indians Captain

Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

With cricket taking a backseat due to the coronavirus outbreak and the Indian Premier League (IPL) not scheduled to start until April 15, most cricketers have taken to social media and have kept themselves busy by engaging with fans through interactive live sessions. Rohit Sharma is one of the sportspersons, who has been very active on social media and just days after an Instagram live session with Kevin Pietersen, the Hitman was back in another live session with India teammate Jasprit Bumrah. Bumrah and Rohit, both also play for IPL franchise Mumbai Indians (MI), then joined forces to troll leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who plays for IPL rivals Royal Challengers Bangalore. Rohit Sharma Brutally Trolls Rishabh Pant for Challenging Him in Longest-Six Hitting Competition (Watch Video).

Bumrah and Rohit, both teammates in the Indian national team as well as in the IPL, came together for an Instagram live session and talked on a variety of things, including poking fun at Chahal. Usually, it has always been the witty leg-spinner who has pulled the legs of his teammates but this time Rohit and Bumrah were successful in making fun of him.

During the live session, Bumrah first brought up Chahal’s name when he talked about Mumbai Indians’ rivalry with the Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore. “If we face off against RCB in a match, I want to bowl against Chahal. I’ve told him I need to bat above him in the batting order. The day he hits a six, I will go below him,” the Indian pacer told his IPL captain.

When Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah Trolled Yuzvvendra Chahal

Rohit soon the party and trolled Chahal by saying, “Even I feel you (Bumrah) should save an over and bowl against him (Chahal). Ever since he hit a straight drive in England, he has become a bit overconfident. We should tell him that he hasn’t hit a six in international cricket yet while you have hit a six against the No. 1 bowler in the world (Australia’s Pat Cummins).”

Meanwhile, Chahal, who is always very active on social media and was following the live Instagram session of two of his national teammates quipped in and asked if Mumbai Indians were missing a leg-spinner in their team. Rohit, however, wasn’t going to let Chahal win the fun.

“If the Mumbai Indians were losing, we would miss him,” said Rohit. “But we are winning now, why will we miss him? Chahal should sit in Bangalore, that’s the ideal situation for him,” he added.

Rohit is the most successful captain in the IPL by virtue of being the only skipper to lead his team to four IPL titles. Under his captaincy, Mumbai Indians beat Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to life their fourth title last year and also the most successful team of the tournament.