Rohit Sharma Brutally Trolls Rishabh Pant for Challenging Him in Longest-Six Hitting Competition (Watch Video)

Rohit Sharma Trolls Rishabh Pant (Photo Credits: IANS)

With the COVID-19 pandemic forcing all the sporting events to get shut down, many prominent athletes around the world are not able to showcase their on-field blitzes. Nevertheless, in order to entertain their fans, they are being active on social media. Recently, Indian opener Rohit Sharma went live on Instagram with pacer Jasprit Bumrah and the Mumbai Indians-duo talked on various topics. During their chat session, the speedster revealed that Rishabh Pant wants to challenge Rohit in a ‘who can hit the biggest six competition. Hearing this, the Indian vice-captain brutally trolled Pant and his response left the fans in splits. ‘Rohit Sharma Sledges Me All the Time,’ Says AB de Villiers During Live Chat Session on Instagram.

“Mere sath usko karna hai? Sa*a ek saal hua nahi usko cricket khelke, chhakke ka competition kar rha hai (He wants to compete against me? He has played cricket for even a year and wants to have a competition),” said the number-two ranked ODI batsman on the micro-blogging website.

Watch Video:

Both Rohit and Pant are known to be hard-hitting batsmen and their six-hitting ability is being hailed by one and all. However, Rohit, who has been playing international cricket from 13 years, is a veteran of the game. In fact, his tally of 423 international is highest for any Indian batsman. On the other hand, Pant made his debut in international debut in 2017 and has played just a handful of matches.

Both the stars were last seen in action during India’s 2020 Tour of New Zealand where India bagged the T20I series 5-0 while the Kiwis clean swept the ODI and Test series. Their next assignment was scheduled to get underway with the start of IPL 2020. However, according to several reports, the gala T20 tournament is set to get called off amid the COVID-19 scare.