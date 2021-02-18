Royal Challengers Bangalore are still in search of their maiden Indian Premier League title and will hope that this could be their year after the addition of some much-needed players to their squad during the IPL 2021 Player Auction. As many as 292 players will go under the hammer which includes some of the biggest superstars of world cricket but just 62 spots up for the grabs across the eight teams and it will be interesting to see strategies from franchises including RCB. IPL 2021 Auction, Purse of Each Team: Here’s How Much Money Franchises Can Spend on During Indian Premier League Bidding.

Royal Challengers Bangalore underwent a major overhaul after the last season as they released as many as 10 players from their squad and as a result, had the second-largest purse for the Player Auction. The Virat Kohli-led team started with 35.7 crores in the bank and have used it wisely, including some brilliant players in their team.

IPL 2016 was the last time Royal Challengers Bangalore made it to the finals of the competition, which was the franchises’ first appearance in the summit clash under current captain Virat Kohli. The team have under-performed under the Indian skipper but will look to build on their playoff finish last season and mount a better challenge this time around.

RCB Full Squad For IPL 2021

RCB Players Bought At IPL 2021 Auction

Glenn Maxwell

RCB Players Retained Ahead of IPL 2021 Auction

Virat Kohli, Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, AB de Villiers, Devdutt Padikkal, Navdeep Saini, Adam Zampa, Shahbaz Ahmed, Kane Richardson, Josh Philippe, Pawan Deshpande.

RCB Previous Season Recap

Royal Challengers Bangalore made it to the play-offs of IPL 2020, their first appearance in the knockout phase since the final appearance in 2016. The Virat Kohli-led team finished fourth in the league the previous season but had lost five of their last six games near the end of the campaign, which they would be hoping to avoid.

