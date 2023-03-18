Royal Challengers Bangalore Women (RCB-W) and Gujarat Giants Women (GG-W) will engage in an impacting league contest of the ongoing TATA WPL 2023 on March 18 (Saturday) at Brabourne Stadium in Maharashtra. The starting time of the match will be 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and the toss will be held at 07:00 pm IST. The two teams are in a serious hunt to win all their remaining matches to keep up their chances of advancing into knockouts alive somehow. RCB-W vs GG-W, Dream11 Team Prediction WPL 2023: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Giants, Women’s Premier League Inaugural Season Match 16.

Smriti Mandhana-led side were able to open their winning account in the league stage of the inaugural edition only after five crushing defeats. With two points and residing at the bottom of the points table, RCB have a very slim chance to qualify for the next round even if they win all of their remaining matches. Meanwhile, Gujarat Giants are the fourth-placed side on the table with two wins from six matches. Their last win came against the herculean Delhi Capitals after beating them by 11 runs. Gujarat Giants' second win has kept the competition among the bottom three placed teams including RCB and UP Warriorz alive for a third spot that looks like the only vacant position in the competition as of now.

When Is RCB-W vs GG-W Match 16 TATA WPL 2023? Know Date, Time and Venue

The RCB-W vs GG-W Match 16 of TATA WPL 2023 will be played at Brabourne Stadium in Maharashtra on March 18 (Saturday). The match will commence at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and the toss will be held at 07:00 pm IST. WPL 2023 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate.

Where To Watch Live Telecast of RCB-W vs GG-W Match 16 TATA WPL 2023 in India?

Viacom18 have the broadcasting rights of the TATA WPL 2023 in India and all the matches will be live telecasted on the Sports18 Network channels. Fans can tune into the Sports18 Network Channel to catch the Live Action of the RCB-W vs GG-W Match 16 of TATA WPL 2023 in India.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming of RCB-W vs GG-W Match 16 TATA WPL 2023 in India?

JioCinema, the OTT platform of Viacom18 have the online streaming rights of the TATA WPL 2023 and fans can tune into the JioCinema app or website (for free) to catch the live streaming of the RCB-W vs GG-W Match 16 TATA WPL 2023 in India.

