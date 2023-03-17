Royal Challengers Bangalore Women (RCB-W) will square off with Gujarat Giants Women (GG-W) in match number 16 of the ongoing Women's Premier League (WPL) on March 18 (Saturday) at Brabourne Stadium in Maharashtra. The match will commence at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, fans searching for Dream11 Team Prediction RCB-W vs GG-W T20I face-off can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI. WPL 2023 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate.

With the tournament nearing its business end, both RCB and GG were seen stimulated in their previous matches in an attempt to keep their chances alive in the race for Play-offs. Smriti Mandhana-led side registered their first win of the season, against UP Warriorz on Wednesday, after enduring five defeats in a row. Kanika Ahuja, the uncapped domestic player was the star of the night. After an early top-order collapse, Kanika held her nerves in the middle and brought about an impactful knock of 46 runs to guide her team to their maiden win.

Gujarat Giants, on the other hand, toppled one of the tournament favourites, Delhi Capitals in their previous match with an all-round performance from the team. Sneh Rana-led Gujarat Giants became the first team to defend the lowest total of 147 in the inaugural season, thanks to the collective performance by the bowling unit and some incredible fielding efforts as well.

As RCB and GG require to win everything in order to keep their chances of breathing in knockouts, hence, the upcoming contest between the two sides on Saturday is anticipated to be an electrifying one.

RCB-W vs GG-W, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers - Richa Ghosh (RCB-W) could be taken as our wicket-keeper. RCB-W vs GG-W WPL 2023 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Giants, Women’s Premier League Inaugural Season Match 16 at Mumbai.

RCB-W vs GG-W, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters - Sophie Devine (RCB-W), Kanika Ahuja (RCB-W), Laura Wolvaardt (GG-W) are our batters of the Dream11 Fantasy team.

RCB-W vs GG-W, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-rounders - Ellyse Perry (RCB-W), Ashleigh Gardner (GG-W), Harleen Deol (GG-W) could be our All-rounders.

RCB-W vs GG-W, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers - Asha Sobhana (RCB-W), Megan Schutt (RCB-W), Kim Garth (GG-W), Tanuja Kanwar (GG-W) could form the bowling attack.

Ellyse Perry (RCB-W) could be named as the captain of your Dream11 Fantasy Team RCB-W vs GG-W while Ashleigh Gardner (GG-W) could be selected as the vice-captain.

