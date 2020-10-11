Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will face Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL), 2020 match no 28. The game will be held at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah on October 12, 2020. Both RCB and KKR will enter this game with high morale as they tasted victory in their previous games. RCB led by Virat Kohli defeated Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their last game, while KKR under the captaincy of Dinesh Karthik won against Kings XI Punjab by 2 runs in their previous encounter of IPL season 13. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform, if you are looking for RCB vs KKR, IPL 2020 betting odds, tips, predictions and favourites amongst Bangalore and Kolkata. RCB vs KKR Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2020: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders Indian Premier League Season 13 Match 28.

KKR batted first against KXIP where they posted a total of 164/6 in 20 overs in which their skipper Dinesh Karthik played an important inning of 58 runs from 29 balls. In reply, KXIP fell short by two runs as they ended with 162/5. On the other hand, RCB posted a target of 170 runs, where Virat Kohli scored unbeaten 90 runs. In reply, CSK managed to score 132/8, thereby losing the match by 37 runs. Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Sharjah Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for RCB vs KKR IPL 2020 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

RCB vs KKR Betting Odds and Betting Tips

Bookmakers have chosen Royal Challengers Bangalore as favourites over Kolkata Knight Riders. Bet365 has placed 1.80 bet odds for RCB while for KKR it is 2.00.

If we consider the head to head record between Kolkata and Bangalore then KKR leads RCB by 14-10. However, with the kind of form RCB players are in we can choose Royal Challengers Bangalore favourites over Kolkata Knight Riders, considering the latest scenario. The upcoming match between RCB vs KKR, IPL 2020 will be an interesting one, as the winner here will reach 10 points that will bring them closer to the qualification for playoffs.

(Disclaimer: Betting is illegal in India. LatestLY does not promote betting)

