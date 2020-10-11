Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL), 2020 match no 28. The game will be held at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah on October 12, 2020. RCB led by Virat Kohli registered a thumping victory over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their previous game. On the other hand, KKR under the captaincy of Dinesh Karthik defeated Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) by a minute margin of 2 runs. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform, if you are looking for RCB vs KKR Dream11 team prediction IPL 2020 along with tips to pick the best fantasy playing XI. Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Sharjah Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for RCB vs KKR IPL 2020 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Both RCB and KKR have earned 8 points so far with four wins from six games. However, Kolkata is at the 3rd position while Bangalore is at 4th spot. RCB defeated CSK by 37 runs where Virat Kohli played a fine knock of unbeaten 90 runs to post the total of 169/4. KKR defeated KXIP by two runs after posting a total of 164/6 where Dinesh Karthik made 58 runs from 29 balls. KKR leads RCB by 14-10 in head to head records in IPL. IPL 2020 Points Table Updated.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keeper - The two wicket-keepers for RCB vs KKR IPL 2020 fantasy team should be AB de Villiers (RCB) and Dinesh Karthik (KKR).

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen - It would be best to go for four batsmen and they should be Virat Kohli (RCB), Rahul Tripathi (KKR), Eoin Morgan (KKR) and Devdutt Padikkal (RCB).

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders - The two all-rounders for RCB vs KKR Dream11 team should be Chris Morris (RCB) and Sunil Narine (KKR).

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers - The remaining three slots of bowlers should be filled by Yuzvendra Chahal (RCB), Varun Chakravarthy (KKR) and Pat Cummins (KKR).

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Virat Kohli (RCB), Rahul Tripathi (KKR), Eoin Morgan (KKR), Devdutt Padikkal (RCB), AB de Villiers (RCB), Dinesh Karthik (KKR), Chris Morris (RCB), Sunil Narine (KKR), Yuzvendra Chahal (RCB), Varun Chakravarthy (KKR), Pat Cummins (KKR).

Dinesh Karthik (KKR) should be made captain for your Dream11 team. While Virat Kohli (RCB) can be elected as vice-captain.

