Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will square off against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL), 2020 match no 28. The game will be held at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah on October 12, 2020. Both RCB and KKR will enter this match with victory to their name. Virat Kohli led RCB defeated Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their previous game, while KKR under the captaincy of Dinesh Karthik won against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in their last match of IPL season 13. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform, if you are looking for RCB vs KKR, IPL 2020 weather, pitch report at Sharjah along with rain forecast.

RCB defeated CSK by 37 runs after posting a total of 169/4 in 20 overs. Virat Kohli played a fine unbeaten knock of 90 runs from 52 balls. On the other hand, KKR won against KXIP by a minute margin of just two runs. After posting a total of 164/6 in 20 overs due to a brilliant half-century by Dinesh Karthik, Kolkata bowled well to manage two runs victory. Both KKR and RCB have earned eight points so far, the former is at 3rd position, while the latter is at 4th.

Sharjah Weather Report

Sharjah Weather Report (Photo Credits: Accuweather.com)

As per accuweather.com, the temperature at Sharjah on October 12, 2020, in the evening will be around 30 degree Celsius. Good news for players is that the humidity will be less around 20 per cent only. The sky will be clear and there is no chance of any rain.

Pitch Report

We saw the last game at Sharjah between Rajsthan and Delhi, where the total below 200 runs was defended. The track at Sharjah now no longer has everything for batsmen. The pitch will offer something to pacers as well as spinners. However, the team batting first and posting a target near 200 will be in the commanding position.

