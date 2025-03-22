Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) crushed defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by seven wickets in the opening match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday. This is Bengaluru's first victory under the newly appointed skipper Rajat Patidar. Meanwhile, Ajinkya Rahane's Kolkata need to regroup and think about where they went wrong during the match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. During the match, Bengaluru stalwart Virat Kohli completed his 1000 runs against Knight Riders. Kohli also became the first batter in the tournament's history to slam 1000 or more runs against four franchises. Virat Kohli Becomes First Player To Score 1000 Runs Against Four Different Teams in IPL, Achieves Feat During KKR vs RCB IPL 2025 Match.

Talking about the match, the defending champions Kolkata posted 174/8 in 20 overs. Captain Ajinkya Rahane hammered 56 runs off 31 deliveries, including 10 boundaries. This was Rahane's first fifty as Knight Riders captain. Opener Sunil Narine played a blistering knock of 44 runs off 26 balls with the help of eight boundaries. The rest of the batters failed to convert their starts. With the ball, all-rounder Krunal Pandya scalped three wickets whereas veteran pacer Josh Hazlewood took two wickets which restricted the defending champions to a below-par total.

While chasing 175 runs, Bengaluru openers Virat Kohli and Phil Salt unleashed their beast mode. The duo hammered 80/0 in the first powerplay, which provided a blistering start to the visitors. Salt departed after scoring 56 runs off 31 balls, including 11 boundaries. RCB Funny Memes Go Viral After Phil Salt and Virat Kohli Smash 80/0 in Powerplay in IPL 2025 Match Against KKR.

Newly appointed skipper Rajat Patidar chipped in with a 16-ball 34, whereas veteran batter Virat Kohli played a match-winning unbeaten knock of 59 runs off 36 balls with the help of 4 fours and three maximums. Bengaluru chased down the target in just 16.2 overs and thrashed the defending champions in their den.

