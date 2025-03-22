Virat Kohli achieved yet another milestone of his illustrious career as he completed 1000 runs against the Kolkata Knight Riders, in the KKR vs RCB match in IPL 2025 on March 22. The RCB star has been a prolific run-scorer in the IPL and has become the first player in the tournament history to score 1000 runs or more against four teams in the Indian Premier League. Virat Kohli now has 1000-plus runs against Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals, Punjab Kings and now Kolkata Knight Riders. He also is the third player in the IPL to score 1000 runs against KKR after David Warner and Rohit Sharma. RCB Funny Memes Go Viral After Phil Salt and Virat Kohli Smash 80/0 in Powerplay in IPL 2025 Match Against KKR.

Virat Kohli Achieves Milestone in KKR vs RCB Match

First game of season 18 for number 18, and he enters the chat with another milestone! 👑 1️⃣0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ runs against 4️⃣th IPL team, the most by any! ❤️‍🔥#PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB #IPL2025 #KKRvRCB pic.twitter.com/NQEfUYKnak — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) March 22, 2025

