The Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) schedule has been announced by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). As per the full schedule for IPL 2020 with timetable, IPL 2020 begins with defending champions Mumbai Indians taking on Chennai Super Kings. The start and end dates of IPL 2020 were though notified very early. Rajasthan Royals will open their IPL 2020 campaign against Chennai DSuper Kings on September 22. RR Squad for IPL 2020 in UAE: Check Updated Players' List of Rajasthan Royals Team Led by Steve Smith for Indian Premier League Season 13.

Meanwhile, RR’s IPL 2020 first-round matches end on November 1, 2020 with a match against Kolkata Kight Riders. Royals are the inaugural IPL winers and they would love make win the trophy once again. RR will play most of their matches at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Check Rajasthan Royals Schedule in PDF.

Check Out IPL 2020 Schedule

RR Squad for IPL 2020: Robin Uthappa, Mahipal Lomror, Manan Vohra, Riyan Parag, Ankit Rajpoot, Mayank Markande, Shreyas Gopal, Varun Aaron, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi, Akash Singh, Rahul Tewatia, Shashank Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anirudha Joshi, Sanju Samson, Anuj Rawat, Steve Smith (c), David Miller, Jofra Archer, Oshane Thomas, Andrew Tye, Ben Stokes, Tom Curran, Jos Buttler.

Royals failed to make it to the playoffs last season as they finished seventh in the IPL 2019 points table. The squad has potential match-winners and can help their franchise lift the title second time.

