The inaugural champions Rajasthan Royals (RR) often start the season as underdogs. Even during the first edition before becoming the champions, Royals were rated as underdogs. However, since the triumph in 2008, Royals have failed to win a single title. Australia’s Steve Smith will captain the side in the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020). With the IPL 2020 set to be held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Royals will be hoping that this season they will secure their second title. IPL 2020 Captains List: From MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli, Check Out Skippers of All 8 Teams in Indian Premier League 13.

The IPL 2020 was moved to the UAE in view of the coronavirus pandemic. Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) decided to hold the IPL 2020 after ICC T20 World Cup 2020 was cancelled. The T20 league was originally scheduled to be held in March-April-May earlier this year. IPL 2020 in UAE Gets Green Signal from Government, League Chairman Brijesh Patel Confirms.

At the IPL 2020 auctions, Royals added Robin Uthappa, Jaydev Unadkat, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Kartik Tyagi, Tom Curran, Andrew Tye, Anuj Rawat, David Miller, Oshane Thomas, Anirudha Ashok Joshi and Akash Singh. IPL 2020: Check out Full List of Coaches & Support Staff of all Eight Teams for Upcoming Edition of Indian Premier League.

RR Domestic Players for IPL 2020: Robin Uthappa, Mahipal Lomror, Manan Vohra, Riyan Parag, Ankit Rajpoot, Mayank Markande, Shreyas Gopal, Varun Aaron, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi, Akash Singh, Rahul Tewatia, Shashank Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anirudha Joshi, Sanju Samson, Anuj Rawat.

RR Overseas Players for IPL 2020: Steve Smith (c), David Miller, Jofra Archer, Oshane Thomas, Andrew Tye, Ben Stokes, Tom Curran, Jos Buttler.

Last Season Recap: Rajasthan Royals finished seventh in the IPL 2019 and apparently failed to qualify for the playoffs. Out of 14 matches, Royals won just five games.

